KPIT Deploys its Next-Generation Mobility Intelligence Product Across Multiple OEMs

KPIT’s Mobility Intelligence Product – Beacon, gains strong adoption, reinforcing its leadership in AI‑led mobility transformation

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPIT Technologies announced a key milestone in its AI journey with the successful deployment of its next‑generation mobility intelligence product across multiple global mobility OEMs. It is also seeing significant interest among OEMs to be adopted into their enterprise workflows.KPIT’s Mobility Intelligence Product – “Beacon”, is designed to bring greater speed, reliability, and efficiency to vehicle software development. The product draws on KPIT’s 25+ years of automotive & mobility experience and over 2,000 production programs, combining deep knowledge of automotive standards, best practices, and OEM‑specific software development life cycles.This experience has enabled KPIT to identify common pain points across OEM environments and translate them into a robust, AI‑driven product that addresses real‑world engineering challenges. Built over the last 2 years and continuously refined through active deployments, the products’ latest generation is already delivering significant measurable outcomes for early adopters.OEMs using the product are seeing faster software deployments, meaningful reductions in vehicle software costs, and improved reliability through more effective issue identification and resolution. These gains are being achieved by re‑imagining the software development life cycle with AI at its core, while staying aligned with automotive‑grade processes and standards.Beacon – Mobility Intelligence Product by KPIT, biggest strength comes from its deterministic output and enterprise grade features. In a highly safety critical application like that of automotive and mobility, deterministic output of KPITs AI product will create a layer of reliability and make it robust while being deployed in production programs.Commenting on the milestone, Anup Sable, COO of KPIT Technologies, said:“Over the last few quarters, we have shared our ambition to become a AI powered Solutions and Products organization. The deployment of Beacon – KPITs Mobility Intelligence Product across multiple OEMs is an important milestone and reflects the maturity of our product, built on decades of deep domain understanding and close customer collaboration. We believe this product will play a meaningful role in shaping the future of vehicle software development and in helping OEMs unlock tangible business value.”Explore more about Beacon here – https://www.kpit.com/beacon-ai-mobility-intelligence/ About KPIT:KPIT is reimagining the future of mobility, forging ahead with group companies and partners to shape a world that is cleaner, smarter, and safer.With over 25 years of specialized expertise in Mobility, KPIT is accelerating the transformation towards Software and AI-Defined Vehicles through its advanced solutions, platforms, and products-propelled by mobility-infused AI frameworks, software craftsmanship, and systems integration mastery.Vision in MotionFueled by 2000+ vehicle production programs and powering 20+ million vehicles on the road with KPIT software, our experience is unmatched. At the same time, we push boundaries, developing solutions that enable Mobility OEMs to innovate at speed and scale.For more details visit www.kpit.com MEDIA CONTACTSMohit KocharChief Marketing Officer | mohit.kochar@kpit.comSunil RavishSr.Director , Marketing | Media Relations | sunil.r@kpit.com

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