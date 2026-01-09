KPIT reimagines the future of Mobility Software with Agentic AI Solutions on Microsoft AI Infrastructure

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NSE: KPITTECH BSE: 542651: KPIT Technologies, a global leader in mobility technology solutions, is showcasing its Next-Generation Agentic AI solution suite at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, marking a significant leap in how vehicle software is developed, validated, and integrated for the mobility ecosystem.Mobility OEMs today face mounting challenges: increasingly complex software architectures, rising defect rates, and the pressure to deliver safer, smarter, and more connected vehicles-faster than ever before. Traditional development cycles struggle to keep pace with rapid innovation, often resulting in delayed launches, higher costs, and inconsistent software quality.With over 25 years of deep domain expertise and experience across 2,000+ vehicle production programs, KPIT is pioneering a new era of mobility intelligence-where AI-driven agents accelerate innovation, enhance safety, and deliver smarter, more connected experiences for OEMs and end consumers.At the heart of this transformation is KPIT’s Mobility Agentic AI solution suite-a modular, cloud-ready ecosystem designed to address the complexities of modern automotive software. This suite of AI agents that can reimagine the entire Software Development Lifecycle and unlocks speed, reliability and cost efficiency that can benefit OEMs significantly. Pilot implementation in vehicle production programs in Connected Vehicles and Autonomy domains are helping OEMs reimagine workflows and unlock delight for product planners, software developers and quality engineers.The agentic AI solution suite harnesses the transformative power of Generative AI and taps into Microsoft Foundry that provides model orchestration, evaluation, and policy guardrails. This collaboration is helping bring scale of delivery to global automotive OEMs.KPIT’s approach goes beyond technical innovation. By infusing its deep mobility knowledge base with Generative AI, KPIT empowers OEMs to innovate at scale, reduce time-to-market, and deliver vehicles that continuously improve through intelligent software. The measurable impact includes significant reductions in defect resolution time, improved code quality, and enhanced consumer satisfaction.“KPIT is reimagining how vehicle software comes to life, using the power of Generative AI and agents to transform every stage of development. Off-board intelligence is helping us build new ways to create, test, and deliver mobility solutions. Embedded AI is shaping how vehicles sense, decide, and respond in real time. Collaborating with Microsoft and tapping into the AI infrastructure helps us scale our solution suite across global OEMs. ” said Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies.“At Microsoft, we’re advancing responsible AI that helps industries innovate at scale. Working with KPIT, we’re combining trusted AI infrastructure with agentic AI to reimagine mobility software and deliver smarter, connected experiences for OEMs, partners, and consumers,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.About KPIT:KPIT is reimagining the future of mobility, forging ahead with group companies and partners to shape a world that is cleaner, smarter, and safer.With over 25 years of specialized expertise in Mobility, KPIT is accelerating the transformation towards Software and AI-Defined Vehicles through its advanced solutions, platforms, and products-propelled by mobility-infused AI frameworks, software craftsmanship, and systems integration mastery.Vision in MotionFueled by 2000+ vehicle production programs and powering 20+ million vehicles on the road with KPIT software, our experience is unmatched. At the same time, we push boundaries, developing solutions that enable Mobility OEMs to innovate at speed and scale.For more details visit www.kpit.com MEDIA CONTACTSMohit KocharChief Marketing Officer | mohit.kochar@kpit.comSunil RavishSr.Director, Marketing | Media Relations | sunil.r@kpit.com

