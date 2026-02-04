KPIT launches Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM) solution on Salesforce’s scalable, secure & AI-powered CRM platform

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in mobility technology solutions, announced a strategic Outsourcing Service Provider (OSP) partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM platform

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPIT Technologies, a global leader in mobility technology solutions, announced a strategic Outsourcing Service Provider (OSP) partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM platform. This collaboration will enable KPIT to deploy its innovative and proven Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM) solution on Salesforce’s scalable, secure, and AI-powered CRM platform, driving measurable business outcomes for global automotive OEMs and mobility providers.Addressing the Industry ChallengesThe passenger car, trucks and off-highway industries are all being challenged to find ways in aftersales to provide exceptional customer experiences, maximize revenues, and manage global costs.This challenge of aftersales transformation comes at a time of ever more demanding vehicle complexity, increase in warranty cost, reduction in skilled labor, tighter regulations, and a multitude of fragmented aftersales systems.KPIT’s Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM), offers an integrated ecosystem that leverages customer data, vehicle data and AI to streamline the entire aftersales journey for both customers and vehicle manufacturers. This journey begins from vehicle sale with monitoring, software updates and intelligent maintenance. If there is a vehicle failure, pre-diagnosis, intelligent resource planning and workshop automation ensures that the vehicle is repaired quickly and efficiently.What is the partnership differentiator?KPIT brings over two decades of global domain expertise in automotive and helping OEMs reduce warranty claims up to ~10% reducing downtime for customers up to ~25% and increasing the dealership throughput up to ~20%. Now, KPIT brings its complete Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM), solution on Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 for Automotive to customers, featuring core modules such as the Data Platform, Triage module, Resource Module, Scheduling & Service Broker, Aftersales Information Bus, Customer Diagnostics Assistant, Predictive Maintenance and Remote Diagnostics, which are designed to address after-sales challenges and enable seamless, data-driven services for the automotive OEMs.Through the OSP partnership with Salesforce, KPIT customers gain a transformative advantage—greater cost control, accelerated innovation, enhanced flexibility, and access to Salesforce expertise delivered through managed, outcome-driven solutions.Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 for Automotive is a purpose-built AI CRM platform designed for OEMs, dealers, and captives. It unites driver and vehicle data to provide a unified platform for sales, service, finance, and in-vehicle customer interactions and layers powerful agentic AI on top so automotive companies can deliver deeply immersive, personalized experiences to their customers. This enables the delivery of immersive, personalized AI-powered experiences. For example, Connected Vehicle helps automotive companies unlock new revenue streams by deploying innovative subscriptions and services at scale. It brings vehicle telematics and driver data directly into the CRM, allowing for the creation of personalized, data-driven experiences. This unified platform accelerates innovation and time to market by turning rich data into valuable, monetizable customer offers.KPIT and Salesforce have been transforming the global aftersales ecosystem and empowering automotive OEMs to deliver enhanced customer experiences, improved operational efficiency, reduced vehicle downtime, and new revenue opportunities from aftermarket services. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for digital transformation in automotive after-sales, benefiting OEMs, dealers, and end customers alike.Kishor Patil, MD & CEO, KPIT Technologies said, “This partnership with Salesforce is an important moment in our endeavor to re-imagine mobility and the future of automotive aftersales. By combining KPIT’s VRM platform and decades of deep automotive domain expertise with Salesforce’s world-class AI-powered platform, we are going to empower mobility & automotive organizations to deliver seamless, proactive, and data-driven aftersales experiences. We will achieve this by deploying our in-production workflow solutions on Salesforce. We will also be building new end to end agentic AI based workflows together with Salesforce. Together, we want to set a new benchmark for operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and innovation in the global mobility ecosystem.”Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & President, Salesforce South Asia, said, “The future of mobility is centered on delivering intelligent and seamless experiences, not just modern vehicles. Our partnership with KPIT combines the scale and intelligence of the Salesforce platform with KPIT’s forward-thinking approach to automotive solutions. We are powering the industry to deliver ‘vehicle-maintenance-as-a-service’ at scale for modern enterprises. This is about transforming a traditionally complex process into a proactive, customer-centric experience, and Salesforce is thrilled to be the technology platform that helps make KPIT’s vision a reality for modern automakers.”About KPIT Technologies:KPIT is reimagining the future of mobility, forging ahead with group companies and partners to shape a world that is cleaner, smarter, and safer.With over 25 years of specialized expertise in Mobility, KPIT is accelerating the transformation towards Software and AI-Defined Vehicles through its advanced solutions, platforms, and products—propelled by mobility-infused AI frameworks, software craftsmanship, and systems integration mastery.Vision in MotionFueled by 2000+ vehicle production programs and powering 20+ million vehicles on the road with KPIT software, our experience is unmatched. At the same time, we push boundaries, developing solutions that enable Mobility OEMs to innovate at speed and scale.For more details visit www.kpit.com For media inquiries, please contact:KPIT Technologies:Mohit KocharChief Marketing Officer | mohit.kochar@kpit.comSunil RavishSr. Director, Marketing | Media Relations | sunil.r@kpit.comInvestor relationsSunil PhansalkarHead, Investor Relations | sunil.phansalkar@kpit.com

