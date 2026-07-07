Chief Outsiders Names Dawn Werry President

Leadership move supports the firm's expansion from fractional CMO pioneer to fully integrated growth system

Leadership move supports the firm's expansion from fractional CMO pioneer to fully integrated growth system

Chief Outsiders pioneered fractional go-to-market leadership, and we continue to evolve with the needs of our clients. The mid-market needs more than a strategy or a single executive.” — Art Saxby, CEO, Chief Outsiders

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading fractional executive firm helping mid-market companies drive growth and enterprise value, today announced that Dawn Werry has been named President, effective July 1. Founder and CEO Art Saxby will continue as CEO, focused on strategic vision and long-term direction.This marks an important step in Chief Outsiders’ continued evolution. Founded 17 years ago as the pioneer in fractional CMO services, Chief Outsiders has expanded in recent years to include fractional CSOs , Team Outsiders™ execution resources, and its proprietary AI-enabled GrowthGears® OS operating system. Together, these capabilities form the foundation for repeatable growth engines that go beyond any one person, campaign, or initiative.“Chief Outsiders pioneered fractional go-to-market leadership, and we continue to evolve with the needs of our clients,” said Saxby. “The mid-market needs more than a strategy or a single executive. They need a measurable, repeatable growth engine that can be built inside their business and sustained over time. Dawn brings the operating discipline and focus to help bring that to life for our clients.”Werry joined Chief Outsiders 11 years ago and has most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer. As President, she will focus on operationalizing Chief Outsiders’ approach so clients can more fully benefit from the firm’s integrated mix of fractional leadership, execution resources, proven methodology, and AI-enabled operating system.“Chief Outsiders has always brought value to mid-market companies by driving growth from the inside,” said Werry. “What is exciting about where we are going is that we extend that value from strategy through execution, leveraging emerging technology and best practices. The result is a growth engine clients can own, use, and continue to draw value from over time.”About Chief OutsidersChief Outsiders works with mid-market companies to drive growth by insourcing fractional growth executives and implementation resources, applying the proven Growth Gearsmethodology, and operationalizing it through a proprietary AI-enabled operating system. The result goes beyond any one person or initiative, becoming a scalable asset companies can own and continue to use over time. Chief Outsiders has earned a world-class 70+ NPS score from more than 2,000 clients across 5,000+ engagements.

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