Battle-Tested Growth and Commercialization Executive Joins Chief Outsiders to Build Client Enterprise Value

Juli Bark to help CEOs accelerate growth, commercialize innovation, and strengthen go-to-market performance. Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast.

Juli Bark to help CEOs accelerate growth, commercialize innovation, and strengthen go-to-market performance.

Juli brings a powerful combination of commercialization expertise, growth leadership, and executive operating experience in healthcare, technology, financial services, and SaaS.” — Slade Kobran, East Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juli Bark, a battle-tested growth and commercialization executive with more than 35 years of experience helping organizations accelerate growth, commercialize innovation, and navigate business transformation, has joined Chief Outsiders as a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer . She joins Chief Outsiders' team of more than 100 experienced growth leaders who help CEOs build market momentum, strengthen commercial performance, and create enterprise value.“Juli brings a powerful combination of commercialization expertise, growth leadership, and executive operating experience in healthcare, technology, financial services, and SaaS,” said Slade Kobran, East Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep industry experience as an important member of our battle-tested network of sales and marketing professionals.”Bark partners with CEOs and founders to accelerate revenue growth and create enterprise value. At critical inflection points, including acquisitions, market expansion, new product commercialization, and organizational transformation, she helps organizations build the commercial infrastructure required to scale and drive measurable revenue objectives.Healthcare and Technology Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders Technology and Healthcare-focused Fractional CMO and CSO, Bark brings deep industry experience to accelerate growth at client companies.Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, Bark held executive leadership positions at organizations across healthcare, technology, SaaS, and financial services. Her experience includes commercializing innovative healthcare technologies, leading global go-to-market initiatives, integrating acquisitions, and building scalable growth engines for organizations ranging from venture-backed startups to publicly traded enterprises. This included roles at biotech pioneer Bio-Tissue and Omnyx – a joint venture of GE Healthcare and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).Bark’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as Chief Marketing Officer at HighGear, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Growth Officer for Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers, and Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Development at Computershare. Prior roles include Director of Marketing for Ion Beam Applications (IBA), and Group Marketing Manager at Baxter.“Organizations today are navigating unprecedented levels of change driven by technology, evolving customer expectations, and increasing pressure for growth," said Bark. "What excites me about Chief Outsiders is the opportunity to help CEOs transform their growth strategies and operating models through practical, results-oriented leadership.”To support her successful executive marketing career, Bark earned a Master of Business Administration in Marketing & Entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. She also received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, and an Associates of Applied Science in Digital Photography from Harrington College of Design in Chicago.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

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