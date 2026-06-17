Consumer Marketing Executive Joins Chief Outsiders to Drive Client Revenue Growth and Deliver Successful Exits

With 20 years of P&L leadership, Nando Zucchi partners with CEOs to build brands that win in the market and drive measurable financial results as a fractional CMO. Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast.

With 20 years of P&L leadership, Nando Zucchi partners with CEOs to build brands that win in the market and drive measurable results as a fractional CMO.

Nando brings deep expertise in digital marketing, licensing, and brand partnerships across CPG, outdoor recreation, and sporting goods.” — Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nando Zucchi, a consumer marketing executive with 20 years of P&L leadership, will now apply his CPG, outdoor recreation, sporting goods, and automotive accessories industry knowledge to drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Zucchi recently joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“Nando brings deep expertise in digital marketing, licensing, and brand partnerships across CPG, outdoor recreation, and sporting goods,” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his deep consumer industry experience as a valuable member of our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Zucchi builds brands that win in the market and drive measurable financial results. Leading businesses from $30 million PE-backed brands to $1.5 billion public company divisions, he drives growth through brand restage, eCommerce buildout, and execution grounded in consumer insight. Excelling in complex turnarounds and growth situations, he drives enterprise value through strategic partnerships and digital transformation.Consumer Products Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders Consumer Products focused Fractional CMO , Zucchi brings deep industry experience to accelerate growth at client companies.Prior to joining Chief Outsiders as President & CEO at Pacific Cycle, he grew revenue from $400 to $600 million and led the $811 million exit to Pon Holdings. He built a $75 million licensed product business with Disney, Paw Patrol, and Netflix, and scaled Amazon from $30 to $100 million (300%) in three years.As President at LEER Group, he reversed a $30 million annual loss to positive EBITDA in nine months and delivered 230% DTC revenue growth by rebuilding the entire digital marketing and eCommerce infrastructure.Zucchi’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as Owner & Strategic Advisor at Eduardo’s Pasta Co., VP Sales & Marketing for BRP Marine Group, and GM & VP, Kinetic Group at Vista Outdoor. Prior roles include Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Product Development for SOG Knives & Tools, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Signature Brands, and VP & General Manager, Paddle Sports for Johnson Outdoors.To support his successful executive marketing career, Zucchi earned a Master of Business Administration from the Johnson School at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and a Bachelor of Arts from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

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