Đurić Confers with Brazilian Ambassador

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today with the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the Republic of Serbia, Maria Clara de Abreu Rada.

Reflecting on his recent official visit to Brasília and his talks with Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, Minister Đurić assessed that the visit had provided a new impetus to the further strengthening of bilateral relations. He also emphasized that the visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of Serbia and Brazil to further reinforce their traditionally friendly ties through enhanced political, economic and other forms of cooperation.

The interlocutors noted that the visit had confirmed the prominent level of mutual understanding, respect and support on the most important issues. On this occasion, Minister Đurić once again conveyed to the Ambassador that Serbia would be pleased to welcome Minister Mauro Vieira and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on official visits to Serbia.

Speaking about the potential for further cooperation, the Serbian Foreign Minister pointed to the significant opportunities for strengthening economic relations, bearing in mind that Brazil is Serbia's most important economic partner in Latin America. He also highlighted the prospects for expanding cooperation in agriculture, livestock farming and the food industry, while the meeting additionally addressed strengthening ties between the diplomatic academies of the two countries.