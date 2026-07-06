Jovanović Confers with ODIHR Delegation

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović met today with a delegation from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), comprising Deputy Head of the Elections Department Ulvi Akhundlu and Election Adviser Martina Barker-Ciganikova.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and ODIHR, with particular emphasis on activities related to the observation of electoral processes, as well as on opportunities for further enhancing that cooperation.

Jovanović underlined that Serbia remains committed to constructive cooperation with ODIHR and the other independent institutions of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), based on dialogue, mutual trust and transparency.