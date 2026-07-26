Đurić in Manila: We Will Continue Strengthening Relations with Countries in This Part of the World

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić said in Manila that this is the first bilateral visit by a Serbian foreign minister to the Philippines in 16 years, underscoring the significance of Serbia's participation in the high-level conference held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings.

"We had excellent talks with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa Lazaro, and it is good news for Serbia and our citizens that this major and important Southeast Asian country has reaffirmed its support for Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Our mutual support for the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, particularly with regard to Kosovo and Metohija, which is our key national issue, has once again been confirmed," Đurić stated.

He particularly emphasized the importance of opening a dialogue with the Philippines—one of the world's twenty largest economies—on ways to enhance economic cooperation.

"Yesterday I mentioned that our trade with this part of the world already exceeds approximately €1.4 billion annually. Although we are geographically distant, I am convinced that there is considerable untapped potential. We would very much like to see, and we have already received indications from our Philippine colleagues, that final decisions regarding participation in Expo 2027 will, we hope, be taken in the coming weeks," Đurić said.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also noted that he congratulated his Philippine counterpart, Theresa Lazaro, on Manila's successful hosting of leaders and foreign ministers from some of the world's most influential countries, including the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan, as well as the United Kingdom's newly appointed Foreign Secretary.

"Over the past few days, Manila has become the capital of global diplomacy and a venue where discussions are being held on how to address a range of global crises through dialogue. It is important that Serbia has a seat at that table as a country whose interests are firmly grounded in the UN Charter and which strongly advocates international cooperation based on the principles of peaceful coexistence, together with the countries that are members of ASEAN, whose anniversary we are celebrating these days," Đurić said.

He also expressed the expectation that, in the near future, Serbia's National Assembly would be admitted as an observer to the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

"We will continue working to strengthen relations with the countries of this part of the world. I also hope that later today we will receive more positive news related to our recent visit to Washington," Minister Marko Đurić concluded.

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