Đurić Confers with Philippine Foreign Secretary in Manila

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Theresa Lazaro in Manila, where he is participating in the summit marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Minister Đurić congratulated the Philippines on its successful chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), emphasizing that Serbia highly values the country's efforts to promote dialogue on issues of importance for peace and stability in the region.

Đurić underscored that Serbia regards the Philippines as one of its most important friends and partners in Southeast Asia, noting that bilateral relations are characterized by mutual appreciation, respect, and the absence of outstanding issues.

The Serbian Foreign Minister expressed particular gratitude to the Republic of the Philippines for its principled support for preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.

Minister Đurić invited Secretary Lazaro to pay an official visit to the Republic of Serbia in the coming period. He also expressed his expectation that the practice of holding regular bilateral political consultations between the two countries' ministries of foreign affairs would continue, noting that these consultations constitute an important mechanism for advancing bilateral cooperation.

The two interlocutors agreed that there is a shared interest in intensifying political dialogue and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Minister Đurić also expressed his expectation that the Philippines would confirm its participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade, stressing that this prestigious event represents an important platform for further strengthening economic ties and establishing new forms of economic cooperation between the two countries.