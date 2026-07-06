Guilford County Hosts Small Business Pop-up Shop

The Guilford County Small Business and Entrepreneurship Department (SBED) invites the community to support local entrepreneurs at the Small Business Pop-up Shop on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, 1451 S. Elm Eugene St. in Greensboro.

The free event will showcase more than 15 local vendors and small businesses, offering attendees an opportunity to shop with local entrepreneurs, enjoy treats from local food trucks, and connect with members of Guilford County's growing small business community.

The pop-up shop is designed to highlight local businesses while fostering networking opportunities among entrepreneurs, business owners, and community members.

For more information, contact Callyce Tucker-Reves at ctucker@guilfordcountync.gov.