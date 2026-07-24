Guilford County Recognizes Inaugural S.T.A.R. Program Award Winners

Guilford County is proud to recognize employees through the inaugural Service, Tenure, Awards, and Recognition (S.T.A.R.) Program.

The S.T.A.R. Program celebrates employees who demonstrate excellence in public service, leadership, innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. Award recipients were nominated by fellow employees and selected through an employee-driven review process that incorporated multiple rounds of review and standardized evaluation criteria to ensure fair and consistent award selections.

The 2026 S.T.A.R. Program recipients include:

Employee of the Year: Christol Murphy, assistant purchasing manager, was recognized for exceptional performance, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

Christol Murphy, assistant purchasing manager, was recognized for exceptional performance, professionalism, and commitment to public service. Teambuilder of the Year: Sherri Malpass, social services program manager, was honored for fostering collaboration, building trust, and strengthening relationships across teams.

Sherri Malpass, social services program manager, was honored for fostering collaboration, building trust, and strengthening relationships across teams. Trailblazer of the Year: Joshua Avalos, park supervisor at Hagan-Stone Park, received the award for forward-thinking ideas, creativity, and commitment to continuous improvement.

Joshua Avalos, park supervisor at Hagan-Stone Park, received the award for forward-thinking ideas, creativity, and commitment to continuous improvement. Above and Beyond Award for Remarkable Commitment: Nakai Fludd, public health vital records deputy registrar, was recognized for consistently exceeding expectations through her dedication and service.

Nakai Fludd, public health vital records deputy registrar, was recognized for consistently exceeding expectations through her dedication and service. Outstanding Volunteer or Humanitarian of the Year: Laniya Pinkston-Jones, public health social worker, was recognized for her outstanding service and commitment to the community.

"The S.T.A.R. Program reflects Guilford County's commitment to recognizing employees whose work strengthens our organization and improves the lives of our residents," said Victor Isler, Guilford County Manager. “Our awards recipients exemplify the dedication, innovation, and compassion that define public service, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements."

The S.T.A.R. Program features multiple award categories designed to recognize individuals whose contributions demonstrate exceptional commitment to public service and organizational excellence. By highlighting achievements across departments, the program reinforces a culture of appreciation and celebrates the employees whose service and leadership improve outcomes for Guilford County residents.

The award recipients were recognized at the July 23 Board of Commissioner meeting. The county hosted a recognition event honoring the Employee of the Year for each department and employees reaching significant service milestones prior to the board meeting.