Guilford County Invites Job Seekers to Targeted Hiring Events
Guilford County invites job seekers to explore career opportunities through a series of specialized hiring events throughout August.
Public Safety Career Expo
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 to 6 p.m.
401 W. Sycamore St., Greensboro
Learn about positions in Animal Services, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Services, Sheriff's Office, Detention Center, Juvenile Detention, and Security
Nursing Hiring Event
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2 to 6 p.m.
1203 Maple St., Greensboro
Seeking to hire school nurses and clinical nurse specialists
Juvenile Detention Hiring Event
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.
15 Lockheed Court, Greensboro
Seeking to fill Juvenile Counselor Technician positions
Social Services Hiring Event
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.
1203 Maple St., Greensboro
Seeking to fill social work positions in Children’s Services
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance by visiting the online career portal at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers. Job seekers can visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.
For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.
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