Guilford County Welcomes New Health and Human Services Agency Deputy Director

Guilford County is pleased to announce the appointment of Quintana Stewart as its new Health and Human Services Agency Deputy Director. In her new role, Stewart, a Greensboro native, with 23 years of local government experience, will lead more than 1,100 health and human services employees and manage a $140 million budget. Her responsibilities will include supervising departmental budgets, integrating general agency operations, adhering to federal and state statutory requirements, and managing special health and human services initiatives. Her first day is Monday, July 27.

Prior to joining Guilford, for the past 9 years Stewart held the Health Director role with Orange County, N.C., where she managed health programs and facilities, including two health clinics, a dental clinic, a mobile dental clinic, environmental health services, and several preventative and health promotion programs. In addition, Stewart also directed data-driven community-wide health planning. Prior to her time in Orange County, Stewart served in various public health roles in Forsyth County for more than 15 years. “We are fortunate to have attracted someone of Quintana’s qualifications to lead HHS’ operations and service integration activities as our Health and Human Services Deputy Director,” said Natalie Craver, Guilford County Assistant County Manager and Health and Human Services Director. “Quintana’s resume speaks for itself. She has extensive experience in public health and strategic leadership and is an accomplished public servant, having served in Orange and Forsyth Counties for more than 23 years. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Quintana to serve Guilford County residents and families.”

“The Triad has always held a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to return in a professional capacity,” said Stewart. “I’m looking forward to supporting the Guilford County Health and Human Services team and serving Guilford County families, community partners, and stakeholders.”

Stewart holds a bachelor’s degree in public health education with a concentration in community health education from UNC Greensboro and an MPA with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from UNC Pembroke. She is a member of the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors, the National Association of County and City Health Officials, and the North Carolina Public Health Association.