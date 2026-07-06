Nominations Open for New Opportunity Zone Designations in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 2, 2026) – The nomination portal has opened for eligible Arkansas census tracts to be nominated for Opportunity Zone (OZ) status. The nomination period is open from July 1 through July 31, 2026.

Opportunity Zones are economically distressed census tracts that are designated to encourage long-term private investment in local communities through federal tax incentives. Beginning January 1, 2027, Arkansas will have 78 Opportunity Zones designated under the new federal OZ program.

Following the initial nomination period, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will submit eligible census tracts to be designated as Opportunity Zones. Each governor may nominate up to 25 percent of a state’s eligible low-income census tracts to become Opportunity Zones, subject to certification by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“President Trump’s Opportunity Zones are transforming communities across our country and I’m excited to see the investments they drive to the parts of Arkansas that need it most,” said Governor Sanders. “This is a commonsense policy that brings local leaders and businesses to the same table to build economic momentum, and nearly ten years on, we look forward to it continuing to drive our state forward.”

The 78 Arkansas Opportunity Zones certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury will go into effect on January 1, 2027. These zones will be redesignated every 10 years to ensure the program targets communities with the greatest economic development needs.

“Increasing investment in our local communities is critical for continued economic growth, and the Opportunity Zone program is one tool to help drive new investment in eligible Arkansas communities,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “We encourage communities and Arkansas citizens to nominate eligible census tracts for Opportunity Zone designation to ensure all parts of our state are well-represented for future investment.”

Established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the original Opportunity Zone program created 85 Opportunity Zones in Arkansas in 2018. These Opportunity Zones will remain in effect until December 31, 2028, and will exist concurrently with the newly designated Opportunity Zones as provided under federal law. The Opportunity Zone program was made permanent by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.

Opportunity Zones are designed to stimulate investment in economically distressed regions. Investors may receive federal tax incentives when investing eligible capital gains through Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs) in a designated Opportunity Zone.

To see a map of eligible census tracts, click here.

To nominate an Arkansas census tract for Opportunity Zone status, click here.

###

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.