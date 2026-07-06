Oobotic Establishes Manufacturing Facility in Melbourne, Arkansas
MELBOURNE, Ark. (July 6, 2026) – Oobotic, an advanced
manufacturing company, has established its first production facility in
Melbourne, Arkansas. The company plans to invest approximately $6.5 million in
the facility and create up to 70 jobs over the next four years.
“Oobotic is pleased to establish operations in Melbourne and
become part of the local community,” said Billy Faver, plant manager for
Oobotic. “This facility will support our manufacturing activities in the
United States and provide a foundation for future growth.”
Oobotic utilizes automated manufacturing processes to produce a
variety of consumer products. The Melbourne facility will initially focus on
the production of electronic products and other manufactured goods.
“Oobotic’s decision to locate in Melbourne is a positive
development for the region and will bring new employment opportunities to
north-central Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the
Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “We appreciate the company’s
investment in Arkansas and look forward to supporting its continued growth.”
The new facility reflects Oobotic’s ongoing efforts to expand
its U.S. manufacturing capabilities. The
company selected Melbourne based on a combination of workforce availability,
business climate, operational considerations and incentives provided by AEDC.
The Melbourne facility is supporting U.S. box fan manufacturing
for Aspen Appliance Inc, using advanced AI-enabled automation to build scalable
domestic production capacity the right way.
“Aspen Appliance Inc. is proud to support U.S. box fan
manufacturing through our collaborative project with Oobotic in Melbourne,” said
Jason Liszewski, Vice President of Sales for Aspen Appliance Inc.
“Reshoring production to the United States must be done strategically, and we
believe advanced AI-enabled automation is a key part of making domestic
manufacturing scalable, competitive, and reliable for our retail partners. This
project represents a significant step toward in rebuilding U.S. manufacturing
capacity while also creating and supporting American jobs.”
The approximately 97,000-square-foot facility is located at 2262 La Crosse Road in Melbourne, Arkansas and will be equipped with modern manufacturing systems and production equipment.
Oobotic expects to hire employees across a range of
manufacturing, operations, and administrative functions. Information about
employment opportunities will be available at oobotic.com.
About Oobotic
Oobotic Inc. is a manufacturing company focused on automated
production and domestic manufacturing operations in the United States. The
company utilizes advanced manufacturing technologies to produce a range of
consumer products. Oobotic is committed to building efficient production
capabilities and serving customers through reliable and scalable operations.
About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission
At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by
accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create
strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success.
AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit
ArkansasEDC.com.
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