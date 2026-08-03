James & James Developing State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Heber Springs, Arkansas

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (July 31, 2026) – James & James LLC, a leading Arkansas‑based hardwood furniture manufacturer, is developing a new state‑of‑the‑art manufacturing facility in Heber Springs, Arkansas with an investment of more than $9.4 million. The company plans to create 47 new jobs in the region over four years.

Charles D. Morgan, the owner of James & James LLC and a long‑time Arkansas business leader, emphasized the importance of the state’s support: “I’ve been creating jobs in Arkansas for more than 50 years, and I’m proud to continue that commitment with this next chapter for James & James. With the backing of AEDC and the State of Arkansas, we’re able to invest in Heber Springs, create high‑quality jobs, and build a facility that will help us craft furniture made to last a lifetime and beyond.”

As part of the Heber Springs expansion, James & James will become vertically integrated – combining its existing direct-to-consumer solid wood furniture manufacturing with a lumber milling operation while also adding additional efforts to expand the Trade, B2B, business operations for interior designers and other design professionals.

The facility is one part of a broader transformation underway across James & James, as the company embeds technology and data into every corner of the business – from how it markets to customers and shapes their buying experience, to how it mills lumber and finishes each piece on the woodshop floor. The result is an operation that grows smarter at every turn, pairing generations-old craftsmanship with modern analytics and technology.

“This support from AEDC and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders allows us to build the future of James & James right here at home,” said James & James President Jim Pike. “We’re expanding our workforce, deepening our local supply chain, and continuing our mission to produce premium hardwood furniture using locally sourced materials. We’re also investing in technology at every level of the company – from marketing and the customer experience to the woodshop floor – which is making us smarter at every turn. In many ways, we’re becoming a technology company disguised as a furniture maker.”

“Arkansas businesses know how to build things that last, and James & James is a perfect example,” said Governor Sanders. “They’re building quality furniture families can gather around for generations, using Arkansas-sourced materials and the skill of Arkansas’ workforce. That’s the Natural State way, and I’m proud James & James is continuing to grow right here at home.”

The company anticipates beginning to scale operations at the Heber Springs facility in the second half of 2026, marking a significant milestone in its long‑term growth strategy. By sourcing hardwoods from within the state, James & James will continue its commitment to supporting Arkansas suppliers and showcasing the quality of Arkansas‑grown materials.

“James & James is an Arkansas business success story, and the company is continuing to grow in the Natural State with a new manufacturing facility in Heber Springs,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “With this new facility, James & James is creating 47 new jobs that will benefit the Heber Springs region, and they are doubling down on Arkansas with this investment. We thank the James & James leadership for this vote of confidence and look forward to many years of success.”

Founded in Springdale, Arkansas in 2011, James & James specializes in high-quality hardwood furniture manufacturing that is built to last. The company has steadily grown since its founding and continues to grow under the ownership of Arkansas entrepreneur Charles D. Morgan, who acquired James & James in 2024.

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About James & James

James & James Furniture is a premium hardwood furniture manufacturer based in Arkansas. The company specializes in handcrafted, made‑to‑order pieces built from solid wood and locally sourced materials, with a focus on quality, durability and timeless design.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.