KDP Statement on Lee Specialty Clinic and GOP Budget Cuts

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, as dozens of families rallied in Frankfort against extreme Republican cuts to Medicaid, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:



“There is one reason clinics and nonprofits across the state are in crisis: under Republican control, Congress and the General Assembly shamelessly cut healthcare and community services.



“Democrats, including Governor Beshear, repeatedly warned the GOP that their actions would have dire consequences for Kentuckians. Now, families are seeing pain, chaos and confusion because Republicans chose to deepen funding cuts instead of doing right by our people.



“This November, Kentuckians will elect Democratic lawmakers who know how to balance a budget without ripping care from foster children, seniors and the disabled.”