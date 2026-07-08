TAG Sports Integrates with Five Tool Connection to Bring Verified Performance Data into Elite Hitting Development

TAG Sports - You're It. TAG One tracks pitch speed and exit velocity. MagSafe phone attachment, simple setup.

Our mission has always been simple: give athletes access to professional-grade performance data wherever they train.” — Jarrod Nichols, Managing Director, TAG Sports

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETAG Sports Integrates with Five Tool Connection to Bring Verified Performance Data into Elite Hitting DevelopmentLENEXA, Kan. — TAG Sports today announced a new integration between the TAG One Sports Radar and Five Tool Connection (5TC), expanding the capabilities of one of baseball's newest athlete development platforms by bringing real-time performance data directly into the training experience.The integration allows athletes training through 5TC's new Performance & Hitting Program to capture objective metrics such as pitch velocity and exit velocity using the TAG One Sports Radar, helping players and coaches measure progress alongside improvements in swing mechanics, rotational power, and overall athletic performance.Rather than relying on subjective evaluation alone, athletes can now train with measurable feedback that connects every swing, drill, and workout to tangible performance outcomes."Our mission has always been simple: give athletes access to professional-grade performance data wherever they train," said Jarrod Nichols, Managing Director of TAG Sports. "Five Tool Connection has built an impressive athlete development platform centered around improving baseball performance, and we're excited to provide the verified data that helps athletes and coaches measure real progress."The 5TC Performance & Hitting Program combines baseball-specific strength and conditioning with personalized hitting development, creating a single system designed to improve bat speed, exit velocity, rotational power, movement quality, and swing efficiency. The addition of TAG One provides athletes with immediate objective feedback during training, allowing coaches to evaluate performance using verified radar data rather than estimates.Developed by TAG Sports, the TAG One Sports Radar delivers professional-grade accuracy in a compact, portable form factor built for practices, lessons, facilities, and game-day training. The device pairs with the TAG Sports mobile application to automatically capture radar readings alongside video, organize player profiles, track historical progress, and provide AI-powered coaching insights through AiCE, the TAG AI Coaching Expert.The partnership reinforces a shared belief that athlete development should combine elite coaching with measurable performance data."Our goal has always been to build a complete athlete development ecosystem," said Eric Yavarone, Founder of Five Tool Connection and three-time MLB World Champion Performance Coach. "Integrating TAG One allows our athletes to quantify their progress in real time and reinforces the connection between training and on-field performance."By combining expert coaching, structured player development, and verified performance metrics, TAG Sports and Five Tool Connection are creating an integrated experience that helps athletes train with greater purpose, monitor improvement over time, and build confidence through objective results.The TAG One integration is available as part of the Five Tool Connection Performance & Hitting Program beginning this summer.TAG Sports develops innovative performance technology that helps athletes train smarter through accurate, portable sports radar and intelligent performance tracking. The company's flagship product, the TAG One Sports Radar, delivers professional-grade pitch velocity, exit velocity, and ball speed measurements while integrating with the TAG Sports mobile app to provide video capture, player analytics, and AI-powered coaching insights.Five Tool Connection (5TC) is an athlete development platform that combines elite baseball performance training, personalized hitting instruction, progress tracking, and coach communication into one integrated system. Founded by MLB Performance Coach Eric Yavarone and Hitting Coordinator Jeremy "Swingman" Nowak, 5TC is designed to help athletes translate training into measurable on-field performance.

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