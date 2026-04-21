TAG Sports Named Official Radar Partner of 4APP, Powering Data-Driven Pitching Development with Trevor Bauer’s Platform

TAG Sports and 4APP announce partnership. Official logo of 4APP TAG Sports - You're It. TAG One tracks pitch speed and exit velocity. MagSafe phone attachment, simple setup.

TAG Sports partners with 4APP as official radar provider, delivering real-time data to help athletes track progress, improve performance, and train smarter.

The biggest gap in player development is real feedback, and TAG helps close that. When players can actually see their velocity and track progress over time, that’s when things start to click.” — Trevor Bauer

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAG Sports, a leader in portable sports radar technology, today announced a strategic partnership with 4APP, the pitching development platform designed by Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. Through this partnership, TAG Sports becomes the official sports radar partner of 4APP, integrating real-time performance data into one of baseball’s most advanced player development systems.4APP is designed to help athletes move beyond guesswork by providing structured throwing programs, mechanical feedback, and performance tracking tools. The platform’s mission centers around a critical shift in athlete development: moving players from “I think I’m getting better” to “I know I’m getting better.”TAG Sports will play a key role in that transformation.“We’re incredibly excited to partner with 4APP and support the next generation of data-driven player development,” said Jarrod Nichols, Managing Director at TAG Sports. “The ‘aha’ moment they describe, when athletes can see their progress through real data, is exactly what our technology is built to deliver. This partnership is a natural fit.”Bringing Real-Time Data to Player DevelopmentAs part of the partnership, TAG Sports radar devices will be integrated into 4APP training workflows, offered within 4APP subscription programs, and be available for purchase through Momentum Baseball’s e-commerce platform.“After meeting the TAG team at ABCA and testing the product over the past few months, it became clear this was the right fit for what we’re building with 4APP,” said Trevor Bauer of 4APP. “The biggest gap in player development is real feedback, and TAG helps close that. When players can actually see their velocity and track progress over time, that’s when things start to click. We’re excited to partner with TAG and bring that level of data into the 4APP system.”By combining 4APP’s structured training system with TAG’s portable radar technology, athletes gain immediate, objective feedback on performance metrics such as velocity and progress over time, unlocking more effective and accountable training.Expanding the “Aha” Moment for Athletes4APP has built a rapidly growing community of athletes seeking a more modern, measurable approach to development. Backed by Momentum Baseball’s strong digital presence and e-commerce platform, the partnership creates new opportunities to deliver performance tools directly to players when they need them most.The collaboration is expected to enhance the core 4APP experience by reinforcing the feedback loop between training and results, helping athletes better understand what’s working, what’s not, and how to improve.Looking AheadBoth TAG Sports and 4APP see this partnership as the beginning of a deeper integration between performance tracking technology and athlete development platforms. Future initiatives may include expanded in-app experiences, deeper data insights, and enhanced training tools.Athletes and coaches interested in learning more about 4APP can schedule a consultation here. About TAG SportsTAG Sports is a performance technology company focused on delivering accessible, accurate, and portable sports radar solutions for athletes, coaches, and teams. Built on advanced radar technology and designed for real-world training environments, TAG products empower users with the data they need to train smarter and perform better.About 4APP4APP is a subscription-based pitching development platform designed by Trevor Bauer, designed to provide athletes with structured throwing programs, mechanical feedback, and performance tracking tools. By combining expert guidance with measurable data, 4APP helps players take control of their development and achieve consistent improvement.

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