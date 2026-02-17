PlayMaker and TAG Sports Partner to Bring Real-Time Velocity Data to In-Game Analytics

Live scoring and stats. In-game and tournament tracking. TAG One tracks pitch speed and exit velocity. MagSafe phone attachment, simple setup.

Planned integration will combine pitch velocity, exit velocity, and advanced pitch and hit tracking within live baseball games.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carmel, Indiana and Lenexa, Kansas — PlayMaker and TAG Sports & Outdoor today announced joint plans to integrate TAG Sports' TAG One sports radar technology into the PlayMaker platform, bringing pitch velocity and exit velocity into PlayMaker’s scoring, streaming, and advanced pitch and hit tracking.The planned integration is designed to move beyond surface-level metrics. By combining TAG One’s live radar data with PlayMaker’s scoring, video, and analytics capabilities, the two companies aim to give coaches, players, families, and recruiters a deeper, more accurate understanding of in-game performance over time.Unlike traditional platforms that treat velocity as a standalone number, the PlayMaker–TAG integration will place velocity inside the context of real games. Velocity data will be captured alongside pitch and hit outcomes, at-bat results, and player matchups. The stats will be displayed directly within the play-by-play feed—allowing performance to be evaluated within real game situations by preserving both outcomes and the context behind them.The integration is being built to support additional hitter-centric metrics over time, including bat speed, further expanding the value of in-game performance data.“This partnership is about making velocity meaningful,” said Ryan Basham, a representative of PlayMaker and a former professional baseball player and coach. “Velocity means something very different when it’s tied to real at-bats, real situations, and real competition. That’s when it becomes useful.”TAG Sports & Outdoors built its radar technology to be accurate, portable, and easy to deploy in live baseball environments—making it a strong fit for PlayMaker’s live game scoring and streaming platform.“TAG Sports is focused on making performance data more actionable and contextually relevant,” said Jarrod Nichols, Managing Director of TAG Sports. “PlayMaker provides a powerful platform for connecting in-game events with measurable outcomes, and integrating TAG One’s pitch and exit velocity data directly into that environment creates meaningful value for coaches, athletes, and evaluators. As we expand into additional metrics such as bat speed, this partnership supports a more complete performance dataset, one that better reflects how speed, mechanics, and decision-making translate during live competition.”Once available, the integration is expected to:* Display pitch velocity and exit velocity within PlayMaker live streams* Feed velocity data into PlayMaker’s advanced pitch and hit tracking features* Help coaches identify strengths, weaknesses, and matchup trends* Allow players to build a consistent in-game performance record over timeFor coaches, this approach is intended to provide a clearer picture of what is actually happening beyond traditional statistics, supporting better lineup decisions, pitcher usage, and player development.From a recruiting standpoint, live game velocity data offers a more trustworthy alternative to isolated showcase measurements, giving recruiters a clearer view of a player’s true ability under real competition.The integration is currently in development, with rollout timing to be announced by both companies.For more information, visit www.playmakerapp.io or www.tagsports.ai ---About PlayMakerPlayMaker is a modern scoring, live streaming, and tournament management platform built for baseball organizations. PlayMaker simplifies game-day operations while delivering deeper insight teams can trust. Click less. Coach more.About TAG Sports & OutdoorsTAG Sports is where technology meets athletic performance. A consumer brand built by Ainstein, TAG Sports develops intelligent training tools that empower athletes to improve, compete, and train smarter. Powered by radar, guided by AI.PlayMaker Media Contact:Ryan BashamBusiness Developmentadmin@playmakerapp.io317-202-5388TAG Sports Media Contact:Caleb LucasMarketing Managerclucas@tagsports.ai816-704-9523

