Have old electronics? Year-round, local electronics recycling is available now through Douglas County GreenWorks

Residents can now safely recycle unwanted electronics close to home.

Douglas County residents now have a convenient, local option to recycle unwanted electronics through GreenWorks, the County’s new one-stop location for waste diversion services.

Beginning July 6, residents can schedule appointments to drop off a wide range of electronic items at the GreenWorks site in Sedalia. The new service eliminates the need for residents to travel outside the County to dispose of electronics and expands access to responsible recycling year-round.

Residents can schedule an appointment for drop-off and view a complete list of accepted materials on the GreenWorks electronics recycling webpage.

Electronics recycling is the second phase of the County’s GreenWorks rollout and will be followed by household hazardous waste disposal in August and a biochar facility in September.

Electronic recycling services are expected to eliminate more than 400,000 miles of annual resident travel to the current drop-off location in Aurora while saving the County approximately $105,000 each year.

About GreenWorks

GreenWorks is Douglas County’s one-stop destination for waste diversion services. Located off U.S. 85 in Sedalia, GreenWorks provides residents with convenient access to slash-mulch and green yard waste disposal, electronics recycling, and future household hazardous waste and biochar services. By centralizing these programs in one location, Douglas County is improving resident convenience, supporting environmental stewardship and delivering long-term savings for taxpayers.