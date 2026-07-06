Wake County extends cooling station dates as extreme heat wave continues

Temperatures have been dangerously high in Wake County over the past week, and forecasts expect the heat wave to continue. The county's temporary cooling stations will remain open through at least Saturday, July 11, to help residents cool down.

“Temperatures this high are dangerous for anyone, especially if you don't have an air-conditioned space to cool down,” said Darshan Patel, Wake County Emergency Management operations manager. “Take this heat wave seriously to keep you and your family safe and healthy. Visit our cooling stations and other public buildings when you need a break.”

Wake County activates cooling stations during prolonged periods of extreme high temperatures, which is defined as:

Three consecutive days with heat index values of more than 100

Heat Advisory (Heat Index 105–109) for two consecutive days

Excessive Heat Warning (Heat Index >= 110) for any period

Cooling Station Schedule

Wake County Public Libraries

Monday–Saturday

Closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:15 p.m.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Cool for Wake

Cool for Wake is a seasonal program that provides free fans and air conditioning units to eligible residents during the summer months.

Households without air conditioning where a child, older adult or person with a disability live are eligible for help.

Visit wake.gov/coolforwake to learn more. Call 919-212-7083 or email CoolForWake@wake.gov to get connected.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than 4, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to: