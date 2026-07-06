Queen Anne's County Launches "Longevity Ready" Community Initiative

The Department of Aging and Transportation has officially launched Longevity Ready Queen Anne's County, a new initiative aimed at helping the community prepare for the opportunities and challenges of an aging population.

The initiative was introduced during the June 30 meeting of the Queen Anne's County Commissioners by the Queen Anne's County Department of Aging and Transportation and members of the Commission on Aging. The Commissioners served as the first audience for what will become a series of presentations throughout the community.

Inspired by Maryland Department of Aging’s Longevity Ready Maryland (LRM) plan and LRM Act signed by the Governor, the local initiative encourages collaboration among government, businesses, nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, and community groups to ensure Queen Anne's County is prepared for residents of every age and stage of life.

According to Census data shared during the presentation, more than 43 percent of Queen Anne's County residents are now age 50 or older, compared to approximately 29 percent in 1980.

The State’s LRM plan focuses on four primary goals:

Building a connected network of housing, healthcare, transportation, and community services.

Promoting economic opportunities by supporting older workers and caregivers.

Helping residents prepare financially for longer lives.

Improving health, wellness, mobility, and social connection throughout every stage of life.

Presenters also emphasized the importance of combating ageism and recognizing that planning for longevity benefits the entire community, not only today's older adults, but future generations as well.

Following the Commissioners presentation, the Department of Aging and Transportation and the Commission on Aging will begin offering the presentation to businesses, civic organizations, nonprofits, and county departments throughout Queen Anne's County.

"Our goal is to start conversations across our community about how every organization can prepare for an aging population," said Department of Aging and Transportation Director Annie Sparks during the presentation. "This is about making sure Queen Anne's County is ready for every age and every stage."

Organizations interested in scheduling a Longevity Ready Queen Anne's County presentation are encouraged to contact the Queen Anne's County Department of Aging and Transportation at 410-758-0848.

For more information about the Commission on Aging, Department of Aging and Transportation and available programs and services, visit the County website www.qac.org