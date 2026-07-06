Falls Prevention Funding Opportunities

To address falls among older adults, ACL has announced three new funding opportunities that represent a coordinated effort to raise awareness of and prevent falls by building state and community capacity to scale evidence-based programs, expanding and evaluating community-clinical partnerships, and providing high-quality technical assistance to ACL’s network. These opportunities will also enable the scaling of STEADI and Stepping On to support routine screening, assessment, and referrals to community partners to address fall risks.

A Demonstration to Scale Innovative Person-Centered Approaches to Falls Prevention through Clinical-Community Partnerships

Applications due Monday, July 27, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

This funding opportunity from ACL’s Center for Innovation and Partnership is designed to scale a common approach to falls prevention through clinical-community partnerships in five regional geographies. Successful applicants will demonstrate the capacity to quickly administer sub-awards to community care hubs that can implement and scale STEADI and the Stepping On program, and conduct rapid-cycle evaluation to iterate and improve the impact of the interventions as they are scaled.

The awardee will receive a total of up to $4,781,733 for a three-year project.

View on Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-CIP-AAFP-0017, posted June 26, 2026.

National Falls Prevention Resource Center

Applications due Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

This opportunity from ACL’s Administration on Aging will fund a resource center that provides tiered technical assistance and expert-developed training and tools to support ACL’s networks in implementing and sustaining high-quality programs and scaling evidence-based falls prevention programs nationwide. The center will promote peer-to-peer learning, ensure fidelity to evidence-based interventions, and support ACL’s focus on whole-person health for older adults.

The awardee will receive a total of up to $7,500,000 for a three-year project.

View on Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-FPSG-0005, posted June 29, 2026.

Scaling Strategies to Reduce Falls Among Older Adults

Applications due Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

This funding opportunity from ACL’s Administration on Aging is designed to increase participation in Stepping On and STEADI as part of a statewide multifactorial evidence-based falls prevention approach for older adults, while also building the capacity and resources needed to effectively serve participants. Successful applicants will implement a whole-person approach to reducing fall risk and develop and disseminate resources based on project outcomes.

Awardees will receive a total of up to $1,940,162 per awardee for a three-year project.

View on Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-FPSG-0004, posted June 29, 2026.