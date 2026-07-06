New Book Challenges the Idea That Overwhelm Is a Time Management Problem

Robin Quinn Keehn, author of Stop Stealing From Yourself: Close the Open Loops That Quietly Drain Your Time, Energy, and Peace

Robin Quinn Keehn introduces a practical framework in Stop Stealing From Yourself

Once I understood what Open Loops were and what they were costing me, I couldn't unsee them. This book is what I wish someone had handed me a long time ago.” — Robin Quinn Keehn

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Dynamics Specialist and certified mediator Robin Quinn Keehn released her first book, Stop Stealing From Yourself : Close the Open Loops That Quietly Drain Your Time, Energy, and Peace, on July 4, offering readers a practical approach to reducing overwhelm by addressing the unfinished commitments and unresolved issues that often go unnoticed.Rather than focusing on productivity systems, planners, or time management techniques, Stop Stealing From Yourself introduces the concept of "Open Loops" as the underlying source of persistent stress and mental fatigue. According to Keehn, these Open Loops include avoided conversations, outdated commitments, and unspoken agreements that continue to consume attention long after they’ve been forgotten.Designed for capable, high-functioning people who consistently meet expectations yet still feel overwhelmed, the book provides a step-by-step framework for identifying and closing these Open Loops to create greater clarity, energy, and peace."I wrote this book because this framework changed everything for me first," said Keehn. "I was carrying too much, tolerating what didn't fit, and avoiding conversations I should have had years earlier. Once I understood what Open Loops were and what they were costing me, I couldn't unsee them. This book is what I wish someone had handed me a long time ago."The book encourages readers to examine the hidden agreements and unfinished decisions affecting their daily lives. Among its practical insights are prompts such as identifying one conversation they’ve avoided and asking, "What did I agree to that I'd never agree to today?" Keehn suggests these questions help reveal the unseen sources of stress that traditional productivity advice often overlooks."Most people believe their overwhelm is a productivity problem," Keehn said. "They've tried the systems, the planners, and the discipline strategies, and they still feel behind. What this book shows is that it was never about the systems. It was about what they were carrying underneath everything they were doing. When you learn to see, decide, and close your Open Loops, the weight begins to lift."Robin Quinn Keehn is a Human Dynamics Specialist, certified mediator, founder of People Skillz Education & Consulting, LLC, and host of The Liberated Life Podcast. With more than 30 years of experience working with individuals, leaders, and organizations, she helps people strengthen communication, resolve conflict, and create lasting personal and professional change.Stop Stealing From Yourself: Close the Open Loops Quietly Draining Your Time, Energy, and Peace is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H427G18R . Readers can also explore the communication and relational skills explored in the book through The Difficult Conversation Simulator , a mobile app available at Try.pplskillz.com

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