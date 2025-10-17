Jumpstart 2026 Future-Proof Her Business Summit Offers Women Entrepreneurs ​​Opportunity to Plan for the Year Ahead

GeekPack CEO Julia Taylor and fellow speakers at Jumpstart 2026 Future-Proof Her Business Summit

Noted Guest Speakers Present Practical Strategies for All Levels of Entrepreneurship

Every experience we create is designed to move women from uncertainty to unstoppable. Jumpstart 2026 is where that shift happens as women realize that the most powerful business strategy is momentum.” — GeekPack CEO & Founder

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new year is just around the corner and Founder & CEO of GeekPack , Julia Taylor, is pleased to invite women entrepreneurs to start planning their best year yet at the Jumpstart 2026 Future-Proof Her Business Summit , October 20-22. This free three-day virtual event , coinciding with National Women's Small Business Month, aims to help attendees step into 2026 with focus, momentum, and strategies to carry them forward to success.The Jumpstart 2026 Future-Proof Her Business Summit takes a results-driven approach to help women entrepreneurs move from uncertainty to action. Attendees will gain access to expert-led sessions, practical strategies, and inspiring giveaways, all designed to help them create a clear, actionable 2026 plan they can truly commit to. The summit’s emphasis on clarity, confidence, and sustainable growth ensures participants leave not just motivated, but equipped to step into the new year with purpose and momentum.Participants will walk away from the three-days with a simple plan for 2026 they’ll actually follow; clear branding and ideal-client direction so they stop second-guessing themselves; a sustainable visibility routine that fits their energy and timeline; simple money habits and systems to end the income cycle of feast-or-famine; a supportive community of fellow female entrepreneurs: and 24-hour replays to stay on track.“Every experience we create is designed to move women from uncertainty to unstoppable," states Julia Taylor, GeekPack CEO & Founder. “That kind of transformation doesn't happen in isolation. Jumpstart 2026 is where that shift happens in real time, when women stop spinning, start deciding, and realize that momentum is the most powerful business strategy there is. With the right tools, community, and support behind them, they don't just plan for the future, they build it.”Says Jamese Beauford, Women’s Business Center Director, Greater Wealth Works, “Thank you GeekPack for all you are doing to support entrepreneurs in these communities. We cannot do what we do without you. The impact is better together.”The Jumpstart 2026 Future-Proof Her Business Summit is a free, three-day virtual event taking place October 20–22, 2025. Free registration is available at: https://geekpack.com/october-summit Since 2018, GeekPack has been transforming the lives of women by equipping them with the skills, strategies, and support to confidently build businesses that thrive in a digital world. With a flourishing community reaching over 162,000 aspiring and growing entrepreneurs, GeekPack engaging events and programs provide valuable expertise for building successful, future-ready businesses. Founder Julia Taylor’s impact has been recognized by the Tory Burch Foundation and the Cartier Women’s Initiative, where she was honored as a 2024 Fellow. Learn more at https://geekpack.com SponsorsRelay is an online banking platform that puts business owners in complete control of their cash flow. By helping them clearly understand what they’re earning, spending, and saving, Relay empowers entrepreneurs to make smarter decisions about their business and reach peak profitability. Disclaimer: Relay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Thread Bank; Member FDIC.BILL is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster.Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow.99designs by Vista is the global creative platform that makes it easy for freelance designers and clients to work together to create designs they love. From clients who need custom design, to designers who want access to quality projects, people around the world rely on the tried-and-true 99designs creative process to get great design online.

