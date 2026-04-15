GeekPack Launches National 'CEO Day' Tour for Women Entrepreneurs

GeekPack IRL: CEO Day starts its national tour in St. Louis on April 22nd

Multi-city event series creates space for founders to step out of daily operations and make strategic business decisions

Women entrepreneurs need time, structure, and space to step back and make the decisions that move their business forward, to think like a CEO. This event is designed to give women exactly that.” — Julia Taylor, Founder & CEO of GeekPack

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekPack , an award-winning business education company serving women entrepreneurs worldwide, has announced the launch of its national GeekPack IRL: CEO Day tour, a series of full-day, in-person events designed to help women business owners move out of execution mode and into strategic thinking.The 2026 tour opens in St. Louis on April 22, with subsequent stops in Denver on June 24 and Atlanta on September 16. Each event brings together approximately 200 women founders for a highly interactive day built around decision-making, clarity, and meaningful connection. Unlike traditional conferences built around passive learning, GeekPack IRL is structured as a working CEO Day with a protected block of time where participants engage in hands-on workshops, make real-time business decisions, and leave with a concrete action plan for the next 90 days."So many women entrepreneurs are stuck in constant execution mode, being busy, overwhelmed, doing all the things, but without the space to step back and make the decisions that actually move their business forward," said Julia Taylor, CEO and Founder of GeekPack. "What's often missing isn't more information. It's time, structure, and the right environment to think like a CEO. This event is designed to give women exactly that."Each tour stop blends expert-led workshops, structured networking designed to move well past surface-level introductions, and conversations with established business leaders. The St. Louis event features various sessions with noted speakers, such as:* Necessities of Business: Navigating Change in a Pivot-Happy World with Maxine Clark (Founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop)* Less Effort, More Revenue: Simple Systems for Female Founders Who Want to Get Out of the Weeds and Scale a hands-on workshop with Verizon* Does Your Brand Match the Business You’re Building? A hands-on workshop with 99designs* How To Not Get Sued: Protecting Your Business in the Digital World with Donata Strunk-Skillrud, (Co-founder & President of Termageddon)* Human-First Entrepreneurship in the Age of AI with Keisha Mabry (Certified AI Educator), Kristy Jackson (Founder of SheCan Connect) and Morgan Casey (Founder & CEO of Date Ideas & Things To Do)"St. Louis was the natural place to launch this tour," said Halley Moore, Director of Strategic Partnerships at GeekPack. "It's a city with a strong entrepreneurial community and a deep bench of women founders - and it’s my city. Bringing them together with industry leaders in a meaningful, structured environment turns connections into real opportunities."By the end of each event day, attendees leave with greater clarity on what is working in their business, renewed focus on where to invest their time and energy, and a concrete next-steps plan, rather than a notebook full of ideas that never get implemented.GeekPack IRL: CEO Day National Tour offers a structured environment where participants can focus on building sustainable, scalable businesses while connecting with peers and partners. Tour dates include St. Louis on April 22, Denver on June 24, and Atlanta on September 16. Proudly sponsored by Verizon, 21c Museum Hotel, Heard Global, STL Bucket List (media sponsor), 99designs, Termaggedon, JP Morgan, plus other national and local partners. Discover more at https://geekpackinreallife.com GeekPack is an award-winning global media company and business education ecosystem built for women entrepreneurs. Founded by Julia Taylor in 2018, GeekPack has grown an engaged network of over 160,000 women and business leaders through events, its app, programs, and partnerships with leading organizations, including Verizon, United Way, and TikTok. Known for its practical, action-oriented approach, combining digital skills, business strategy, and resilience, GeekPack helps women move from overwhelm to sustainable growth. Recognition includes the Cartier Women's Initiative (First Place, North America), Tory Burch Fellow, Colorado Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business, and BOTOX Confidence Project Winner. GeekPack's bold vision: help one million women build businesses by 2030. https://geekpack.com Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow.

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