Enchanted Rock SNA Opens New Backcountry Area for Day Usage

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

FREDERICKSBURG – One of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area’s newest expansions, the Backcountry Area, is slated to open for expanded public day use on July 7. This is the first phase of opening for self-guided day use.

The timeline for developing all Centennial Parks includes facilitated public day use such as guided hikes at the 12-month mark and expanded public day use at 18 months where visitors can explore on their own.

“This first wave of development will be a good fit for true adventurers who want a more rugged experience than what they’ve been currently experiencing at Enchanted Rock,” said Superintendent Doug Cochran. “Future phases will see closer parking so people of other experience levels can enjoy the beauty of the Backcountry.”

There is no parking in the Backcountry; patrons will access the land through park headquarters and then hike in from the existing portion of Enchanted Rock for approximately two miles to reach the pedestrian gate to enter the Backcountry.

New trail maps for the expansion of Enchanted Rock are available at the park’s headquarters and online. Hours for the Backcountry Area are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is different from the main portion of Enchanted Rock.

Visitors to the Backcountry should be aware that like most of the park, there are limited shade opportunities. The trails are rugged and caution should be taken by those who choose to explore this new portion of the park. Patrons should bring plenty of water, salty snacks, and plan for sun coverage such as sunscreen and long shirts. It is also recommended to hike with a buddy, make a hiking plan beforehand and have your cellphone on you. Heat safety tips from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) can be found on the TPWD website.

There are two water refill stations in the Backcountry Area, with the first located at the entrance to the area and the second in the center of the property at the trail intersection of Ringtail Loop and Songbird Trail. A portable restroom is also available at the central water refill station.

For more information about Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, visit the park page on the TPWD website.