NY's Only CARF Accredited Stroke Program Launches on Long Island

Restoring Function. Rebuilding Independence.

NESCONSET, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset , the premier provider of subacute and skilled nursing care in Suffolk County, is proud to announce that The Hamlet has earned CARF accreditation, for both Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs and their Stroke Specialty Program.As the only CARF (the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) accredited Stroke Inpatient Sub-Acute level Rehabilitation program in New York State, The Hamlet’s Signature Stroke Rehabilitation program provides comprehensive care addressing neuromuscular re-education, functional mobility, activities of daily living, and cognitive-linguistic deficits.The Hamlet’s expansion of its specialized clinical programming through their signature Stroke Rehabilitation Program is designed to help individuals regain independence and improve quality of life following a stroke.Focused on restoring function through personalized, evidence-based care, The Hamlet’s Stroke Rehabilitation program provides a comprehensive approach to recovery. The Hamlet’s team of clinical experts ensure that each patient receives individualized treatment tailored to their unique needs and goals.“Our mission is to guide every patient on their journey to recovery with dignity, compassion, and clinical excellence,” shared Stephanie Malone, Administrator at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset. “Through personalized, evidence-based therapies, we empower individuals to rebuild strength, restore confidence, and achieve the highest level of independence possible as they transition back to their daily lives.”The Stroke Rehabilitation Program includes:• Intensive Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy• Neuromuscular Re-education and Functional Mobility Training• Coordination, Balance, and Fall Risk Reduction Programs• Hemiparesis Management, Contracture Management, and Motor Recovery Training• Cognitive and Communication Retraining• Swallowing and Dysphagia Management• Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Performance Training• Adaptive Equipment Assessment and Training• Wheelchair Positioning and Mobility Training• Patient and Caregiver Education for Safe Transitions• Discharge Planning, Home Exercise Development, and Community Reintegration Support“The Hamlet’s comprehensive Stroke Rehabilitation program also helps patients regain their overall strength and mobility, through our intensive Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy programs,” Malone continued. “We are so proud to introduce this signature program to the community and support this population.”Each care plan is thoughtfully developed to optimize functional outcomes, promote safety, and support a successful return to home and community life. The interdisciplinary team works closely with patients and their families throughout the recovery journey, ensuring continuity of care and long-term success.Renowned for their outstanding clinical programming and state-of-the-art care, The Hamlet has positioned their subacute and long-term nursing center as the optimal healing environment for all patients and residents, offering additional signature programming such as the Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, the Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program, as well as Concierge Services.About The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at NesconsetThe Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is a premier provider of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing services, committed to delivering exceptional clinical outcomes in a warm, patient-centered environment. As the only CARF (the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) accredited Stroke Inpatient Sub-Acute level Rehabilitation program in New York State, The Hamlet is proud to offer the highest standards of clinical care to all patients and residents.The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the subacute and long-term skilled nursing populations in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The mission of CareRite Centers is to offer patients an opulent, healing environment filled with glowing experiences during their journey to recovery.To learn more about The Hamlet and their signature programming, or to schedule a VIP press interview, please email ContactUs@careritecenters.com.

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