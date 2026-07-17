CareRite Centers Launches the Century 100 Club to Honor Residents Living a Century of Extraordinary Life

Network-wide celebration recognizes centenarian residents for their wisdom, resilience, and remarkable legacies

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Englewood Cliffs, NJ - CareRite Centers is proud to introduce the Century 100 Club, a network-wide annual celebration honoring residents who have reached the extraordinary milestone of 100 years of age and beyond. This heartfelt initiative recognizes the incredible lives, invaluable wisdom, and lasting impact of CareRite's centenarian residents while bringing together families, caregivers, and local communities to celebrate their remarkable journeys.The Century 100 Club reflects CareRite's commitment to celebrating every resident's story and preserving the legacy of those who have witnessed generations of history, innovation, and change. On Tuesday, July 21st, all CareRite communities will recognize its centenarian residents through special events, personal tributes, and shared memories with loved ones.“Reaching 100 years is more than a milestone. It is a legacy,” shared Dr. Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer at CareRite Centers. “The Century 100 Club is a celebration of the extraordinary lives that have shaped our three rings- our team members, our fellow patients and residents, and our families and communities.”Dr. Romano continued, “‘Every centenarian has a story worth telling, lessons worth sharing, and a legacy that deserves to be honored. It is our privilege to recognize these remarkable residents and celebrate the joy, resilience, wisdom, and love they continue to inspire every day.”As part of the initiative, CareRite invites all families, caregivers, and team members to share photographs and videos celebrating the incredible centenarians throughout the network. These cherished memories will become part of a network-wide tribute highlighting the extraordinary stories behind each member of the Century 100 Club.The celebration is inspired by the message:“A century of life, a lifetime of love. Thank you for a hundred years of wisdom, grace, and guiding us with your beautiful hearts.”The Century 100 Club reflects CareRite's person-centered philosophy of care by celebrating the lives, relationships, and stories that continue to inspire residents, families, and caregivers alike; all centenarians have incredible stories and wisdom to share, and on July 21st, all will be celebrated and honored together throughout the network.About CareRite CentersCareRite Centers is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, memory care, and long-term care services. Through innovative clinical programs and compassionate, resident-centered care, CareRite is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for every individual that the network serves, while fostering meaningful connections within the communities that they call home.

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