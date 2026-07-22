CareRite Centers Celebrated Over 85 Centenarian Residents Across the Network Through the Inaugural Century 100 Club

Residents at The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center were camera-ready as they received celebratory sashes and 100+ crowns. Pamela D. Panzenbeck, Mayor of Glen Cove, joined Glengariff Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s 100+ residents for their Century 100 Club celebration. Family members and team members at The Emerald Peek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center surrounded their 101-year-old resident during the Century 100 Club celebration. Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing team members dressed in century-inspired attire as they prepared to roll out the red carpet for their residents. Close-up moments from across the CareRite network captured how each community celebrated its Century 100 Club members.

Network-wide celebration honored residents living 100 years and beyond with heartfelt tributes, family celebrations, and stories of extraordinary lives

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, CareRite Centers proudly celebrated more than 85 residents who are 100 years of age and beyond as part of the inaugural Century 100 Club, a network-wide initiative recognizing centenarians across the CareRite family. Held throughout CareRite communities on Tuesday, July 21, the celebration brought together residents, families, caregivers, and team members to honor the remarkable lives, resilience, wisdom, and lasting legacies of the organization's centenarian residents.Created by CareRite Centers Co-Founders and Principals Mark Friedman and Neal Einhorn, the Century 100 Club was established to ensure that every resident reaching this extraordinary milestone is celebrated not only for their longevity, but for the wisdom, experiences, and inspiration they continue to share with generations of families and caregivers.Across the CareRite network, more than 85 centenarian residents were honored during the inaugural Century 100 Club celebrations.Throughout the day, each center hosted personalized celebrations featuring special recognitions, heartfelt tributes, shared memories, and moments of gratitude that reflected the unique journeys of every member of the Century 100 Club. Families gathered alongside care teams to celebrate a century of love, perseverance, and the countless experiences that have shaped generations.“The Century 100 Club was created to celebrate the incredible 85 residents across our CareRite family who have reached the extraordinary milestone of 100 years and beyond,” began Neal Einhorn, Co-Founder and Principal of CareRite Centers. “These remarkable individuals have lived through history, built families, strengthened communities, and carry a lifetime of wisdom that continues to inspire us every day. This celebration is our opportunity to honor their legacies while learning from the experiences they so generously share with all of us.”"This week's celebration honors the remarkable lives of our centenarian residents and the immeasurable impact they have had on their families, communities, and all of us who have the privilege of caring for them. Every resident's journey is filled with resilience, love, and invaluable life lessons, and we are proud to celebrate not only their longevity, but the extraordinary legacies they continue to build each day," shared Dr. Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer at CareRite Centers.The celebration also highlighted the incredible wisdom shared by CareRite's centenarians, offering timeless advice gathered from lives spanning more than a century.Secrets to a Long and Meaningful LifeHendrix A., of Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon, Tennessee, shared:"Live life, have fun, and drink wine with your loved ones."Rose D., of St. James Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in St. James, New York, offered this simple advice:"Get along with everybody and enjoy everything."Jean L., of The Hamlet Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Nesconset, New York, a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, knitting, traveling, and volunteering throughout her life, shared:"Have faith in God and love your family."As part of the celebration, families and team members shared photographs, videos, and heartfelt messages honoring the centenarians throughout the CareRite network. These treasured memories will become part of an ongoing tribute celebrating the extraordinary individuals whose lives have shaped history and continue to inspire future generations.Inspired by the message, "A century of life, a lifetime of love. Thank you for a hundred years of wisdom, grace, and guiding us with your beautiful hearts," the inaugural Century 100 Club reflected CareRite's unwavering commitment to person-centered care by celebrating not only longevity, but also the relationships, experiences, and legacies that make every resident's story unique."The stories we heard throughout the day reminded us that every century of life is filled with lessons, love, perseverance, and unforgettable moments," Dr. Romano continued.The Century 100 Club will continue as an annual CareRite tradition, ensuring that every resident who reaches this incredible milestone is celebrated for the lasting impact they have made on their families, communities, and the CareRite family.About CareRite CentersCareRite Centers is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, memory care, and long-term care services. Through innovative clinical programs and compassionate, resident-centered care, CareRite is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for every individual the network serves while fostering meaningful connections within thecommunities they call home.

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