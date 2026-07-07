Ecowaste Solutions Deepens Ozarks Roots with Bilyeu Disposal Acquisition

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions Bilyeu Disposal, now part of Ecowaste Solutions

Strategic tuck-in adding customers across Chadwick, Garrison, Oldfield, and Sparta, Missouri now operate under the Ecowaste Solutions banner

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste and recycling company operating across ten states, announced today the acquisition of Bilyeu Disposal , a locally owned trash service based in Chadwick, Missouri, in the Ozarks southeast of Springfield. The acquisition is a direct tuck-in to Ecowaste's existing Springfield, Missouri operation, adding its 10th acquisition since the merger.For years, Bilyeu Disposal has been the trash truck local communities know by name. Founder Travis Bilyeu, a lifelong resident of the Springfield, MO metro area, built the company on a simple idea: neighbors taking care of neighbors, one street at a time. Travis is joining the Ecowaste team as a CDL driver, continuing to run the same routes for the same families and small businesses he has served for years."Travis spent years earning the trust of his customers, and that kind of trust doesn't transfer with a contract. It transfers with the person," said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds. "That's exactly why we wanted him behind the wheel on day one, not just at the negotiating table."Reynolds added that the acquisition reflects how Ecowaste approaches every deal in Missouri and beyond. "Chadwick, Garrison, Oldfield, and Sparta aren't line items to us. They're local communities where people expect their trash picked up on time, by someone they know and wave to on the road. Keeping Travis means that doesn't change, even while everything behind the scenes gets stronger.""These are my neighbors, not just my customers," said Travis Bilyeu. "Staying on as their driver means the face they trust is still the one showing up. That mattered more to me than anything else in this deal."The Bilyeu Disposal acquisition builds on Ecowaste's growing presence in the Springfield, Missouri market and reflects the company's broader strategy across Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma: acquire locally rooted operators, keep the people who built the relationships, and invest in the systems behind them, one small town at a time.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste company operating across ten states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste collection, recycling and disposal through strategic growth and commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

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