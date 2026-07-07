Ecowaste Solutions Wins First Municipal Contract in Alabama by Securing Bayou La Batre

Ecowaste Solutions, now serving Bayou La Batre, Alabama

New agreement adds a residential waste service line to Ecowaste's Mobile, Alabama hauling facility, serving Alabama's Seafood Capital

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste and recycling company operating across ten states, announced today that it has been awarded a new municipal contract with the City of Bayou La Batre, Alabama. The agreement marks Ecowaste's first municipal contract in the East Region and brings residential waste collection to more than 600 households, with service effective July 1 and first collection taking place today, Tuesday, July 7. Collection moves to a single weekly pickup day, and residents will see an average savings of 18 percent on their monthly rate.Bayou La Batre sits on the Mississippi Sound in Mobile County, where generations of families have made their living on shrimp boats and fishing vessels. Known locally as the Seafood Capital of Alabama, it is a community built on hard work on the water, and Ecowaste is preparing to bring that same work ethic to its streets."Winning our first municipal contract in our East Region in a town like Bayou La Batre means something," said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds. "This is a community that works for a living, on the water, before sunrise, in all kinds of weather. They don't need us to make promises. They need us to show up on time, every time, starting day one."Reynolds added that the contract reflects Ecowaste's organic approach to earning new municipal business and eventually offering residential subscription service offerings. "We didn't win this by being the biggest name in the room. We won it by showing this city exactly how we operate, who their local contact would be, and how we hold ourselves accountable every single day. That's the conversation every city deserves.""Bayou La Batre is a proud community, and they wanted a partner who would treat it that way," said Shayne Tatum, Director of Government Affairs. "We spent time in this city before we ever submitted a proposal. Being able to save residents real money on their monthly bill while improving service is exactly the kind of outcome that makes this job worth doing."The Bayou La Batre contract expands Ecowaste's presence into the East Region for the first time and adds to a municipal portfolio built across the South and Mid-South. Residents will be billed directly by Ecowaste going forward, with a senior rate available upon request.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste company operating across ten states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste collection, recycling and disposal through strategic growth and commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

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