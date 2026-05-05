Ecowaste Solutions Pushes into Arkansas Delta with Strategic Shelton Sanitation Acquisition

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions Shelton Sanitation joins the Ecowaste Solutions family through a recent acquisition

Municipal-Anchored Operations Across Greene and Clay Counties Deliver 10,000 Customers and Gateway to Fast-Growing Jonesboro MSA

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste and recycling company operating across ten states, announced today the acquisition of Shelton Sanitation , establishing the company's first operations in Northeast Arkansas and creating an entry point into the growing Jonesboro metropolitan area.Headquartered in Marmaduke, Ark., along the southeastern edge of Crowley's Ridge, Shelton Sanitation has built a strong municipal presence serving approximately 10,000 customers through 14 city and county contracts. The acquisition brings 15 employees to Ecowaste and operations spanning the small towns and agricultural communities of Northeast Arkansas.Shelton's municipal portfolio includes Greene County, Clay County, the cities of Rector, Corning, Piggott, Marmaduke, and eight additional city contracts throughout the region. Anchored by multi-year municipal contracts, the majority of which were renewed during 2025 and 2026 the company is prime for future growth through Commercial Front Load and Industrial Rolloff Services."Shelton Sanitation has built something valuable across Northeast Arkansas: strong municipal relationships, consistent service to local towns throughout the region, and a reputation for premium service," said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds. "From Rector along Crowley's Ridge down through the farmland communities surrounding Jonesboro, this team knows these towns and knows this market.""This acquisition gives us a footprint in the Jonesboro MSA, a market of 140,000 residents with Arkansas State University and growing commercial opportunities," Reynolds added. "We're investing in fleet modernization and facility upgrades to strengthen operations, and we're positioned to build out commercial routes in Jonesboro as the market continues to grow."The acquisition includes Shelton's facility in Marmaduke and operations across the region serving residential, commercial and roll-off customers. Ecowaste plans significant post-close investment in fleet upgrades and facility improvements, including new automated side-load trucks and shop expansion to support both current operations and future commercial growth in the Jonesboro area.Shelton operates nearly 20 collection vehicles serving routes across Greene and Clay counties. The acquisition strengthens Ecowaste's Arkansas presence, which includes operations in Northwest Arkansas. The company now serves customers from the Ozarks through the Delta, building a growing regional footprint across the South and Mid-South.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste company operating across ten states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste collection, recycling and disposal through strategic growth and commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

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