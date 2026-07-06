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Annual Report on Departures from Mandatory Minimum Sentence

North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32-02.3(3) requires the State Court Administrator to prepare an annual report on departures from mandatory minimum sentences for violations of chapter 19-03.1 and to make the report available on the world wide web.

During the time period of July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, a departure from a mandatory minimum sentence was ordered in the following cases:

31-2025-CR-264 St. vs. Hailey Dreese

45-2025-CR-869, St. vs. Jeffrey Reynolds

 

Report prepared On July 1, 2026 by Sally A. Holewa, State Court Administrator

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Annual Report on Departures from Mandatory Minimum Sentence

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