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Judge William F. Hodny 1932 - 2026

Former District Judge and Supreme Court Surrogate Judge William F. Hodny died June 30, 2026. A visitation will be held July 8, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at DaWise-Perry Funeral Home in Mandan, North Dakota. A burial will occur at the Veterens Cemetery in Mandan at 1:00 p.m..

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Judge William F. Hodny 1932 - 2026

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