U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota essay contest winners

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota held an essay contest for North Dakota students in grades 6–12. Organized by the court's Federal Practice Committee’s Civic Engagement Subcommittee, the contest invited students to submit an essay answering a state-specific or national prompt.

The court is proud to announce the winners:

Middle School: Jake Hausmann (North Star School, Cando)

High School: Fatima Diaby (Sheyenne High School, West Fargo)

Each winner will receive a $250 prize and an invitation to visit their local federal courthouse. In additton, the winning essays will be published in The Gavel, the official magazine of the State Bar Association of North Dakota.