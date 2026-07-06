Surplus Lots Program Helps Family Achieve Homeownership

06 July, 2026 Community & Services

For LaTonya Riley, the path to homeownership was anything but easy.

A lifelong Apopka resident and devoted mother, Riley was used to balancing work and family life. But in 2017, everything changed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. What followed were years of surgeries, hospital stays and emotional strain — not just for her, but for her children.

“Some days I didn’t want to get up, but I still had to be a mom,” she said. “I had to make sure my son got up for school and did his homework. Watching them see me go through it — it was hard for them too.”

Like many families across Florida, Riley also faced the challenge of finding an affordable place to live. More than one in three households in the state are considered cost-burdened, spending over 30 percent of their income on housing.

Recognizing this growing need, Orange County has invested more than $58 million in affordable housing since 2020, including support for its Surplus Lots Program.

The program transforms County-owned vacant land into opportunities for homeownership. By donating surplus residential lots to qualified nonprofit partners like Habitat for Humanity, Orange County helps reduce development costs and expand access to safe, affordable housing.

“We’re in a housing crisis across the country, especially in fast-growing areas like Orange County,” said Penny Seater, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka. “When government, nonprofits and the community work together, we can make a real difference.”

Riley applied and was accepted into Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer Program in 2023. Through dedication, perseverance and completing required “sweat equity” hours, she worked toward a goal that once felt out of reach.

“You have to stay motivated,” she asserted. “If you know what you want, you just have to keep going and never give up.”

That determination paid off the day she received the keys to her new home.

“I was nervous, but I was filled with so much joy,” she said. “It was a great feeling.”

Beyond providing shelter, the impact of homeownership reaches far deeper.

“It changes the trajectory of an entire family,” said Seater. “It means stability, better health and better outcomes for children.”

Since its launch, Orange County’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund has helped create or preserve nearly 2,300 affordable housing units, including dozens of homes made possible through surplus lot donations.

For Riley, the journey represents more than a house; it’s a testament to resilience.

“I’m proud of myself,” she said. “I went through a lot, but I didn’t give up.”