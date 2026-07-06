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Storm Damage Closes Middletown 50+ Community Center

The Middletown 50+ Community Center remains without electricity following strong storms over the weekend. As a result, all classes and programs that were scheduled for today have been canceled and the building will be closed to the public. 

Seniors are welcome to join any virtual programming or attend one of the other centers in Frederick County, which are located in Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick, and Urbana. 

It is not known when the Middletown center will reopen. For information on programming at these centers, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Aging or call 301-600-1234.

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CONTACT: Vivian Laxton 
Communications Director 
Office of Communications and Public Engagement  
601-600-1315 

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Storm Damage Closes Middletown 50+ Community Center

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