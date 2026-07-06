County Announces Installment Purchase Program and Forest Resource Ordinance Collaboration

FREDERICK, MD. – The Frederick County Agricultural Land Preservation Program is now accepting applications for the Installment Purchase Program (IPP) easement program until September 1. The IPP is the County’s farmland preservation program, which purchases agricultural preservation easements that permanently restrict development on prime farmland and woodland.

This year, Frederick County approved an increase in easement values for the Installment Purchase Program, strengthening the County’s commitment to preserving agricultural land and supporting local farm operations. Also new this year, properties located in one of the County’s Priority Preservation Areas will have the option of receiving either a lump‑sum payment or yearly installment payments.

"The Installment Purchase Program has been a cornerstone of Frederick County's farmland preservation efforts for more than two decades, helping farm families protect their land while planning for the future," said Katie Stevens, Director of the Frederick County Office of Agriculture. "With increased easement values and the new payment option for properties within our Priority Preservation Areas, we're making this successful program even more responsive to the needs of our agricultural community."

The Installment Purchase Program was established by the Board of County Commissioners of Frederick County in 2002. Through the use of Installment Purchase Agreements, the program pays landowners tax-free interest over a 10‑ to 20‑year term, with a balloon lump-sum principal payment at the end of the term.

Since the IPP began in 2002, it has preserved more than 24,255 acres of farmland in Frederick County across 172 properties. IPP is one of several agricultural preservation programs managed by the Frederick County Office of Agriculture. Collectively, these programs have permanently preserved more than 78,066 acres of farmland in the County.

Program requirements and the application are available on the Office of Agriculture website. Interested applicants must submit their application by Tuesday, September 1.

For assistance, please contact Beth Ahalt at 240‑549‑2125 or BAhalt1@FrederickCountyMD.gov.

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CONTACT: Beth Ahalt

Land Preservation Program Specialist

Office of Agriculture

240-549-2125