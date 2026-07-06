Torrone, Tuscany and Italy misto fritto

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Torrone, Tuscany and Italy misto fritto.

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuscany in September by Tom De Poto,
Journalist, Heritage, Art of the Photograph for America too.


The Po Valley emerges within Tuscany in September as a large book of Fields Farms and life for our time. In some ways Italy is timeless, in our lives time is yesterday and today. Fame is now the dominant motif, moving past all else.
From striking images of the Cathedral facade in Florence to local people in and around the City of Florence, with the imagistic presence of Dante near and far. I remember the bold marble Red, White and Green colors of the Cathedral facade which later became the colors of the Italian Flag.

The Grapes that produced the wine, the tables where conversation flowed, and the ever flowing now tranquil Arno River. The ghost of the 1960’s floods does not appear, but they have become part of the ongoing history and majesty of Florence.
Mr. DePoto explores them all in Tuscany in September, a magisterial book here and there.

THE BOX OF TORRONE by John J Trause is a singular collection of poetry that unwraps six distinct flavors of Italian nougat—each one linked to a different city in Italy, each one a doorway to memory, place, and emotion. Inspired by a real box of torrone gifted by the author’s beloved Italian aunt, this book blends the sensual with the historical, the cultural with the deeply personal. Over the years, these poems have ripened into a rich mosaic of Italian landscapes, tastes, and traditions, inviting readers to savor a poetic journey steeped in love, nostalgia, and aesthetic wonder. The Box of Torrone is both intimate and expansive—a passport for the senses, perfect for anyone longing to travel by tongue, heart, and verse.

Daniel P Quinn, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
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ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

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