Torrone, Tuscany and Italy misto fritto
Torrone, Tuscany and Italy misto fritto.PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuscany in September by Tom De Poto,
Journalist, Heritage, Art of the Photograph for America too.
The Po Valley emerges within Tuscany in September as a large book of Fields Farms and life for our time. In some ways Italy is timeless, in our lives time is yesterday and today. Fame is now the dominant motif, moving past all else.
From striking images of the Cathedral facade in Florence to local people in and around the City of Florence, with the imagistic presence of Dante near and far. I remember the bold marble Red, White and Green colors of the Cathedral facade which later became the colors of the Italian Flag.
The Grapes that produced the wine, the tables where conversation flowed, and the ever flowing now tranquil Arno River. The ghost of the 1960’s floods does not appear, but they have become part of the ongoing history and majesty of Florence.
Mr. DePoto explores them all in Tuscany in September, a magisterial book here and there.
THE BOX OF TORRONE by John J Trause is a singular collection of poetry that unwraps six distinct flavors of Italian nougat—each one linked to a different city in Italy, each one a doorway to memory, place, and emotion. Inspired by a real box of torrone gifted by the author’s beloved Italian aunt, this book blends the sensual with the historical, the cultural with the deeply personal. Over the years, these poems have ripened into a rich mosaic of Italian landscapes, tastes, and traditions, inviting readers to savor a poetic journey steeped in love, nostalgia, and aesthetic wonder. The Box of Torrone is both intimate and expansive—a passport for the senses, perfect for anyone longing to travel by tongue, heart, and verse.
Daniel P Quinn, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
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