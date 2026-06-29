ArtsPR retrospective and Tribute for Antonio Masini, Italian artist in 2026.
ArtsPR offers our Tribute to Antonio Masini, Italian artist for 2026.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPR offers our Tribute to Antonio Masini, Italian artist (1933-2018) and History.
Antonio Masini (Calvello, 9 September 1933 – Potenza, 21 December 2018) was a notable Italian painter, engraver and sculptor.
Antonio Masini works have included:
Raining Fire (1999) - oil on canvas, 200x200, Zeccola collection (Melbourne).
The Knights of Balvano (2002), polychrome iron sculpture (400x200x350), Balvano.
Ieri un millennio fa: omaggio a Libero De Libero (1984). Acquaforte e acquatinta ritoccate a mano, 15x10 cm.
il Monumento a la Mujer Emigrante (2001) a Iquique (Cile).Biography
In 1960 he won the first prize at the National Painting Exhibition "1st Centenary of the Lucanian Revolution". In the '70s he was invited to exhibit at Art 6'75 and Art 6'76 in Basel and at INCO-Art in Rome (1975). In 1980 he won an International Prize for Graphics in Cannes[1] After an initial phase linked to themes of peasant civilization, his language became functional to the magical search for reality within an ambiguous and asymmetrical figurative universe with a plastic force based on the decomposition of forms and a chromatic energy of great intensity.
His work includes "a strong ethical tension accompanies his painting, which is projected into two dimensions: moral and social", as in the case of the Fratelli Rosselli polyptychs, the Balvano Polyptych, dedicated to the dramatic earthquake of 1980, "Eclipse of Reason" for which he is inspired by the massacre of Sabra and Shatila.
The works Mythos Mensch und Kommunikation and Kunst ohne Grenzen-Art without borders presented in Stuttgart and Potsdam; Andean Trilogy exhibited in Iquique, Peru and exhibited in several anthologies including in Montreal (2004) and Lima (2008).
His graphic and painting works can be found in various museums and private and public collections in Italy, Argentina, Australia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Japan, Paraguay, Poland, Romania, United States.
The plastic energy of his art finds in sculpture renewed forms of expression and new opportunities for representation. His sculptural production is rich and varied in the first decade of the 2000s with works in bronze and steel in Italy and abroad, including:
the Monumento a la Mujer Emigrante (2001), a large iron sculpture in Iquique (Chile)[8];
The Knights of Balvano (2002)[9], polychrome iron sculpture (400x200x350 cm), in Balvano;
the Monumento aos Fundadores (2003), in the city of Olímpia (São Paulo) (Brazil), a steel sculpture commemorating the centenary of the founding of the city;
the Porta del Gigante in Potenza, a bronze sculpture commemorating the reconstruction following the 1980 earthquake. [10];
The Man in the Wind (2004), bronze sculpture (180x90x80 cm) in the Leonardo da Vinci Center in the city of Montreal (Canada)[11];
a bronze sculpture in Sydney (2008) dedicated to the theme of emigration and donated by the Basilicata Region to the Italian community in Australia[12];
Man of the Valley (2008), bronze sculpture (125x120x80 cm) located in Coburg Lake Reserve in the city of Melbourne [13];
the Cavalcade of the Bulls (2015) in Asunción, a mural painting created at the headquarters of the Basilicata Association in Paraguay;
numerose altre sculture esposte in musei tra cui il MUSMA di Matera[14].
È autore di numerose porte bronzee di chiese tra cui la Chiesa Madre di Calvello (2005)[15], la Chiesa di San Gianuario a Marsico Nuovo (1999), la Chiesa di Sant′Antonio Abate a Pignola (1999)[16].
Dal dicembre 2019 è operativa un'associazione Archivio Antonio Masini voluta dalla famiglia dell'artista con l'obiettivo inventariare, catalogare e valorizzare l'opera artistica di Antonio Masini e promuovere iniziative, workshop ed eventi d'arte contemporanea.
http://www.antoniomasini.it/default_file/page/biografia.htm
De Micheli 1987
Appella 2015
Nigro 2008
https://www.amazon.it/Antonio-Masini-I-fratelli-Rosselli/dp/B005SACGEA?ie=UTF8&*Version*=1&*entries*=0
https://www.flickr.com/photos/antonio_masini/5456174963
Solmi & Hristodorescu 1984
Copia archiviata, su coast.pink. URL consultato il 28 maggio 2016 (archiviato dall'url originale il 24 giugno 2016).
https://www.flickr.com/photos/antonio_masini/5456326782/in/album-72157626081743256/
http://planetanews.com.br/index.php?abre=noticias=exibir&id_editoria=1&id=427#.V0nKx_mLSUk Archiviato il 1º luglio 2016 in Internet Archive. |Planeta news
http://www.jacqueslanciault.com/2018/04/25/art-public-lhomme-vent-antonio-masini/
http://trove.nla.gov.au/work/34119854?selectedversion=NBD43398670 |La Famiglia : bronze sculpture dedicated to Italian migrants
https://melbourneartcritic.wordpress.com/tag/antonio-masini/
http://www.musma.it/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=436&Itemid=139
Antonio Masini, su Le chiese delle diocesi italiane, Conferenza Episcopale Italiana.
http://www.ansa.it/basilicata/notizie/2019/12/20/lassociazione-archivio-antonio-masini_e6641295-e7c6-4d30-9b1f-9ba58cd1dc1e.html
Bibliography
Piero Adorno, Le medaglie di Antonio Masini, Potenza, Edizioni APT, 1989
Giuseppe Appella, Arte del Novecento in Basilicata, Grafica Sud sas - Policoro (MT), 2015, pp. 45, 62, 78-81, 86, 124-126, 132
Massimo Bignardi, La pittura contemporanea in Italia meridionale 1945-1990, Napoli, Electa Napoli, 2003
Mario De Micheli, Antonio Masini. I Fratelli Rosselli. Catalogo della Mostra tenuta a Milano, Palazzo Sormani, 11.05-8.06 1987, BMG editore, 1987
Armando Ginesi, Antonio Masini, Macerata, Istituto Editoriale Europeo, 1983
Raffaele Nigro, Antonio Masini e le metamorfosi del corpo. In Nigro R., Novecento a colori. Percorsi nell'arte di un secolo infinito. Progedi, 2008, pp. 134–135
Leonardo Sinisgalli, Venti disegni di Antonio Masini, Lavello, Alfagrafica Volonnino, 1985
Franco Solmi e Nicoletta Hristodorescu, Antonio Masini. Le fonti del mito, Rocco Fontana Editore, Le Monografie di Carte Scoperte, 1984
Wikimedia Commons contiene immagini o altri file su Antonio Masini
Biography, on antoniomasini.it. Catalogue of Works, on flickr.com.
Antonio Masini, a great Italian sculptor, on talentilucani.it.
Authority controlVIAF (EN) 95131261 · ISNI (EN) 0000 0000 7866 764X · SBN TO0V437825 · GND (DE) 123287561 Art Portal
Biographies Portal; Painting Portal; Sculpture Portal
Categories: Italian painters of the twentieth centuryItalian engravers of the twentieth centuryItalian sculptors of the twentieth century1933 births2018 deathsSeptember 9 birthsDecember 21 deathsPeople from CalvelloDeaths in Potenza[more]
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