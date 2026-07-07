ArtsPR has won 108 Awards/Selections for 5 Books and 2 Short Films on FilmFreeway in the last 5 years
ArtsPR has been a professional member of Fractured Atlas, and won 108 Awards/Selections for 5 Books and 2 Short Films on FilmFreeway in the last 5 years.MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPR has won 108 Awards/Selections for 5 Books and 2 Short Films on FilmFreeway in the last 5 years.
Our ArtsPR NJPAC in-kind grants for ticket subsidy program. ArtsPR was able to purchase 74 tickets for 12 events in 2025 and 2026. We handled a dozen last minute cancellations and NJPAC also cancelled 3 events, after we completed our initial press material. All of that had to be redone with substitute programs.
Our NJPAC events included NJ Ballet on 4/25 and after that Joshua Bell led NJ Symphony on 5/16/26. Both were quite good.
Joshua Bell Led Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, rarely heard Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto №3, and Mendelssohn Symphony №4, “Italian”
General Operating Support (2021-25): Stage Directors Choreographers Fdn., NYC, $575-
Knights of Columbus $500- Entertainment Community Fund $1,500 NYC
NJPAC in-kind grants for ticket subsidy program. ArtsPR was able to purchase 74 tickets for 12 events in 2025 and 2026. We handled a dozen last minute cancellations and NJPAC also cancelled 3 events, after we completed our initial press material. All of that had to be redone with substitute programs.
106 FilmFreeway Awards for 5 Books on (Lulu.com) and “organized labor” (AuthorHouse.com) w/ SACCO & VANZETTI and Sophocles Short Films.
Charitable support: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Alumni: Intercultural Studies from.Ramapo College of NJ; MA from The American University.Washington, DC.
ArtsPR has been a professional member of Fractured Atlas since 2015.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
email us here
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