ArtsPR has won 108 Awards/Selections for 5 Books and 2 Short Films on FilmFreeway in the last 5 years

ArtsPR has been a professional member of Fractured Atlas, and won 108 Awards/Selections for 5 Books and 2 Short Films on FilmFreeway in the last 5 years.

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPR has won 108 Awards/Selections for 5 Books and 2 Short Films on FilmFreeway in the last 5 years.

Our ArtsPR NJPAC in-kind grants for ticket subsidy program. ArtsPR was able to purchase 74 tickets for 12 events in 2025 and 2026. We handled a dozen last minute cancellations and NJPAC also cancelled 3 events, after we completed our initial press material. All of that had to be redone with substitute programs.

Our NJPAC events included NJ Ballet on 4/25 and after that Joshua Bell led NJ Symphony on 5/16/26. Both were quite good.
Joshua Bell Led Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, rarely heard Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto №3, and Mendelssohn Symphony №4, “Italian”


General Operating Support (2021-25): Stage Directors Choreographers Fdn., NYC, $575-
Knights of Columbus $500- Entertainment Community Fund $1,500 NYC


NJPAC in-kind grants for ticket subsidy program. ArtsPR was able to purchase 74 tickets for 12 events in 2025 and 2026. We handled a dozen last minute cancellations and NJPAC also cancelled 3 events, after we completed our initial press material. All of that had to be redone with substitute programs.

106 FilmFreeway Awards for 5 Books on (Lulu.com) and “organized labor” (AuthorHouse.com) w/ SACCO & VANZETTI and Sophocles Short Films.

Charitable support: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

Alumni: Intercultural Studies from.Ramapo College of NJ; MA from The American University.Washington, DC.

ArtsPR has been a professional member of Fractured Atlas since 2015.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
email us here

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Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
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ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
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+1 973-482-0747
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ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

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