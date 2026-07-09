is*hosting Joins OpenSSL Foundation's Code Protectors Program

is*hosting joins OpenSSL Foundation Code Protectors Program

The hosting provider's sponsorship is part of Hosting for Good, is*hosting's initiative supporting critical infrastructure in the physical and digital world.

We welcome is*hosting's support and hope it encourages other infrastructure companies to consider how they can contribute to the open source software they depend on.” — Matt Caswell, Executive Director, OpenSSL Foundation

TALLINN, ESTONIA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A hosting company that funded clean water wells in Kenya is now sponsoring the cryptographic library that helps secure encrypted communications across much of the internet. For is*hosting , the logic is the same in both cases: critical infrastructure that everyone depends on doesn't fund itself.is*hosting, a hosting provider operating infrastructure in more than 40 locations worldwide since 2005, has joined OpenSSL Foundation's Code Protectors program . The sponsorship is part of Hosting for Good , is*hosting's initiative supporting critical infrastructure — physical and digital — that many depend on without giving much thought to what sustains it."Hosting providers sit close to the heart of internet infrastructure, making them natural stakeholders in the health of projects like OpenSSL. We welcome is*hosting's support and hope it encourages other infrastructure companies to consider how they can contribute to the open source software they depend on." — Matt Caswell, Executive Director, OpenSSL FoundationFrom Water Wells to Open-SourceIn April 2025, is*hosting launched Hosting for Good — a program built around a single premise: infrastructure should not be a barrier to making a positive impact, whether in the physical or digital world.The program started in Kenya, where is*hosting funded four solar-powered water wells that now serve over 1,500 people. It also supported a doctor's trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, helping transport prescription medicines and medical equipment that can be difficult to procure through individual donations."We started with physical infrastructure in Africa. When we turned to the digital world in March 2026, the objective was the critical open-source infrastructure the whole internet depends on," said Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting.Today, Hosting for Good runs two complementary programs — one continuing physical infrastructure work in Africa, the other supporting open-source software and providing projects, nonprofits, and independent media organizations with financial assistance and infrastructure resources.The 2014 Heartbleed vulnerability drew global attention to how much of the internet's security depended on underfunded open-source projects. Today, OpenSSL Foundation has a significantly stronger funding base than existed at the time of Heartbleed, but many organizations that rely on OpenSSL have yet to invest directly in its long-term sustainability. For a hosting provider running a Vulnerability Disclosure Program and managing infrastructure security daily, that gap isn't abstract."We didn't want to be another company that depends on OpenSSL without thinking about what keeps it healthy," said Misha.Supporting the OpenSSL EcosystemThrough the Code Protectors program, is*hosting joins a growing community of organizations supporting the OpenSSL Foundation, alongside Code Protectors sponsors including AWS, GitHub, Mercedes-Benz, NetApp, and SAP. The Foundation's broader funding base is further strengthened by Premier Supporters including Cisco, Nominet, OpenSSL Corporation, and Sovereign Tech Agency."Honestly, learning that relatively few hosting providers participate in programs like this was surprising," said Misha. "Hosting is one of the sectors that relies on OpenSSL most directly. There are a lot of companies that could make the same argument we're making here."Hosting providers route and secure enormous volumes of customer traffic. is*hosting manages more than 100,000 servers for over 50,000 customers, and vulnerabilities affecting widely used security software can have far-reaching consequences across that infrastructure.Beyond OpenSSL, is*hosting also sponsors other foundational projects its infrastructure depends on, including curl through GitHub Sponsors.About OpenSSL FoundationOpenSSL Foundation supports the long-term sustainability, development, and security of the OpenSSL Library through community engagement, corporate sponsorship, and technical grant funding. Its Code Protectors and Premier Supporters programs help fund the engineering work that keeps OpenSSL secure and reliable for organizations around the world.For more information about OpenSSL Foundation, visit openssl.foundation.About is*hostingis*hosting is a hosting provider based in Tallinn, Estonia, operating since 2005. The company manages more than 100,000 servers for over 50,000 customers across more than 40 locations worldwide. is*hosting offers virtual private servers, dedicated servers, and infrastructure solutions for businesses and developers globally.For more information about Hosting for Good, visit ishosting.com/for-good.

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