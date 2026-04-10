is*hosting Completes Fourth Clean Water Well in Kenya, Bringing Daily Access to 1,500+ People

Estonia-based hosting provider completes fourth clean water project in Kenya through its Hosting for Good program.

Every customer who uses our services is part of this. Their choice to work with us funds the kind of projects that would not exist otherwise.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- is*hosting , an international hosting and infrastructure provider headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, has completed its fourth clean water well in Kenya. The well is located at Bahati Primary School in the village of Baharini, approximately 189 kilometres from Malindi, and provides daily water access to around 750 people.The project was funded through Hosting for Good , is*hosting's initiative to support real-world infrastructure in underserved communities. Since 2025, the program has funded four solar-powered wells in remote areas of Kenya, collectively providing clean water access to more than 1,500 people.What Was BuiltThe new well was drilled to a depth of 25 metres in March 2026. It is equipped with an automated solar-powered pumping system, designed to deliver clean water without dependence on grid electricity or manual operation. The system runs continuously during daylight hours and stores water for on-demand use.Before the well was installed, Bahati Primary School relied on collected rainwater. When reserves ran dry, students had to source water from home and carry whatever they could find back to school — a routine that directly disrupted attendance and the ability to hold classes.Who It ServesBahati Primary School and its surrounding community include roughly 750 people who use the site daily. The well removes a critical bottleneck: the availability of water now no longer determines whether the school can function on a given day.The well joins three earlier projects in the region. Across all four projects, more than 1,500 people in remote parts of Kenya now have reliable, daily access to clean water.How This Is FundedHosting for Good is funded by is*hosting's operations. The company directs revenue from its hosting services toward projects that address basic infrastructure needs — particularly water access and education — in regions where these are not guaranteed.The program is not tied to a separate donation mechanism or surcharge. Customers who use is*hosting's servers, VPS, or infrastructure services contribute to these projects through their normal business relationship with the company.Broader Contextis*hosting operates in more than 40 countries across five continents, serving over 50,000 customers with dedicated servers, VPS, VPN, and proxy services. The company has run infrastructure in the hosting market since 2005.Hosting for Good extends that operational footprint beyond commercial infrastructure. The initiative has been active for one year, with all four projects to date focused on water access in Kenya. The company is exploring additional areas of support, including education and digital access, and accepts community proposals at the initiative webpage Clean water access remains a significant challenge in rural Kenya. According to UNICEF, millions of people in the country still rely on unimproved water sources. Solar-powered well systems like those funded by is*hosting offer a sustainable solution in off-grid locations, reducing dependence on rainfall and eliminating the need for fuel-powered pumps.About is*hostingis*hosting is an international provider of hosting and infrastructure services, headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. Since 2005, the company has served more than 50,000 customers in 40+ countries across five continents. is*hosting operates its own enterprise-grade server hardware in Tier 3+ data centres and offers VPS, dedicated servers, VPN, proxy services, and infrastructure tools. Through its Hosting for Good initiative, the company funds real-world infrastructure projects in underserved communities. Learn more at ishosting.com.

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