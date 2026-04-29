is*hosting Becomes Official Coolify Sponsor, Launches Pre-Installed Coolify Image on VPS

European hosting provider backs the open-source self-hosting movement with sponsorship and a production-ready Coolify VPS in 40+ countries from $10.19/mo.

Supporting open source is not charity for us. Coolify users are exactly the audience we built our infrastructure for — developers and teams who want full control.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- is*hosting , an international hosting and infrastructure provider, has launched a pre-installed Coolify image on its VPS platform, available across more than 40 server locations on five continents. The company has also become an official sponsor of the Coolify open-source project through GitHub Sponsors.What launchedCoolify is an open-source, self-hostable platform for deploying applications, databases, and services — an alternative to platforms like Heroku, Vercel, and Netlify. It follows a "bring your own server" model: users install Coolify on a VPS they control and manage their entire deployment stack from a single dashboard.is*hosting customers can now select a pre-installed Coolify image when ordering a VPS. No manual installation. No SSH setup scripts. The server arrives ready to use — with Coolify configured and accessible through its web interface.The image is available on all is*hosting VPS plans that meet Coolify's minimum requirements. The entry-level compatible plan (Start) includes 2 vCPU, 2 GB RAM, and 30 GB SSD storage starting at $10.19 per month. All plans include KVM virtualization, 1 Gbps connectivity, and free weekly backups.Why it mattersSelf-hosting has been growing steadily as developers and small teams look for alternatives to managed platforms — driven by cost, data control, and flexibility. Coolify has become one of the most popular tools in this space, with more than 52,000 stars on GitHub and a community of over 19,000 members on Discord.However, most hosting providers that support Coolify as a pre-installed option are concentrated in a limited number of regions — primarily the US and Western Europe. For teams that need servers closer to their end users in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, or Eastern Europe, options have been limited.is*hosting operates VPS infrastructure in more than 40 countries across five continents. The addition of a pre-installed Coolify image means that a developer in São Paulo, a SaaS team in Singapore, or a startup in Istanbul can deploy a fully functional self-hosting platform on a nearby server — without latency trade-offs and without manual setup.Sponsorship and open-source commitmentAlongside the product integration, is*hosting has joined as an official Coolify sponsor through GitHub Sponsors.The initiative is part of is*hosting's broader Hosting for Good program, through which the company supports open-source projects and non-commercial initiatives that make internet infrastructure more accessible.Technical detailsCoolify requires a minimum of 2 CPU cores, 2 GB of RAM, and 30 GB of storage to operate. The pre-installed image is available on all is*hosting VPS plans that meet these requirements.The entry-level option is the Start plan at $10.19 per month, which includes 2 vCPU, 2 GB RAM, 30 GB SSD, and 3 TB of bandwidth — enough to run Coolify with a small number of services. The Medium plan ($21.24/mo) adds a third CPU core, 4 GB RAM, and unmetered bandwidth, making it a practical choice for developers running several applications. For production workloads with 5+ services, the Premium plan at $31.99 per month provides 4 vCPU, 8 GB RAM, and 50 GB SSD. Higher-tier plans (Elite at $47.99/mo and Exclusive at $71.99/mo) are available for teams that need 16–32 GB RAM and up to 100 GB of storage.All plans run on Xeon processors with KVM virtualization, include a 1 Gbps network port and weekly off-site backups, and are available in 40+ locations globally.AvailabilityThe pre-installed Coolify image is now available to all is*hosting VPS customers. New customers can select it during the order process. Existing customers can request the image through the is*hosting control panel or by contacting support.More information: is*hosting Blog About is*hostingis*hosting is an international hosting and infrastructure provider headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. The company has been operating since 2005 and serves more than 50,000 customers worldwide. is*hosting runs its own server hardware in Tier 3+ data centers across 40+ countries on five continents. Services include VPS, dedicated servers, VPN solutions, and proxy services. All VPS plans use KVM virtualization with guaranteed resources, NVMe/SSD storage, and 24/7 technical support.Website: is*hosting

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