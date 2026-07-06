TGR Foundation names Sandy Marshall chief development officer

TGR Foundation Logo Sandy Marshall, Chief Development Officer, TGR Foundation

Accomplished nonprofit and social impact leader to accelerate philanthropic growth, strategic partnerships and national expansion

Tiger Woods’ vision for empowering youth through educational opportunities has created extraordinary impact for three decades. I am honored to join TGR Foundation at such an exciting time.” — Sandy Marshall

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGR Foundation today announced the appointment of Sandy Marshall as chief development officer. In this role, Marshall will lead the Foundation’s development strategy, overseeing philanthropic giving, donor engagement, strategic partnerships, corporate relations and fundraising initiatives that support the organization’s mission and long-term growth.As chief development officer, Marshall will drive diverse revenue streams that strengthen TGR Foundation’s national programs and expanding network of TGR Learning Labs , while deepening relationships with individual philanthropists, corporate partners, foundations and community stakeholders. She will work closely with the Foundation’s leadership and board of governors to advance transformational fundraising strategies that expand opportunity for students from under-resourced communities.“Sandy brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, entrepreneurial leadership and a deep commitment to creating opportunity for young people,” said Hrag Hamalian, chief executive officer of TGR Foundation. “Her track record of building mission-driven partnerships and scaling organizations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our impact nationally, investing in the next generation of learners and leaders.”Marshall is a social impact executive, entrepreneur and growth strategist with more than 25 years of experience advancing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, workforce readiness and youth development. Throughout her career, she has built organizations and partnerships that connect philanthropy, education, sports and corporate engagement to create transformative opportunities for young people.Prior to joining TGR Foundation, Marshall served as chief marketing and development officer for Girl Scouts of Orange County, where she helped drive philanthropic growth and deepen community engagement. She also founded and served as chief executive officer of Project Scientist, a leading STEM education organization helping thousands of girls across the United States and Mexico pursue careers in STEM through hands-on learning, mentorship and industry engagement.Early in her career, Marshall founded and led The NASCAR Foundation, building one of the most recognized philanthropic platforms in professional sports. As a partner to CEOs, boards, philanthropists and corporate leaders, Marshall is experienced in aligning strategy, capital and partnerships to scale mission-driven organizations and accelerate sustainable growth. Throughout her career, she has built teams and cultivated relationships that provide opportunities for young people and strengthen communities nationwide.“I am honored to join TGR Foundation at such an exciting time in its history,” said Marshall. “Tiger Woods’ vision for empowering young people through educational opportunities has created extraordinary impact for three decades. I look forward to working alongside our team, partners and supporters to deepen our philanthropic reach, build transformative partnerships and help expand access to life-changing opportunities for students nationwide.”Marshall holds a Bachelor of Science in public administration from the University of Southern California. She also completed the Chief Revenue Officer executive education program through the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned a certificate in nonprofit management and fundraising from the University of California, Irvine.Visit TGRFoundation.org for more information.ABOUT TGR FOUNDATIONTGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

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