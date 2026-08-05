TGR Foundation partners with leading colleges and businesses to provide summer career-readiness experiences for students

TGR Foundation Logo Group of TGR Learning Lab students visiting the Genesis Design Studio - Courtesy of Genesis Group of TGR Learning Lab students visiting the LPA office

High school students gain learning experiences with 11 local partners, including Genesis, 2K, Snap Inc., Claremont Colleges, Blue Robotics and more.

Without the TGR Learning Lab, I would not have had access to this incredible experience. Getting a tour through four different colleges was amazing. I am very thankful.” — Miguel

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through local programming of its TGR Learning Labs in Southern California and Philadelphia, TGR Foundation provided 193 high school students with intensive career- and college-readiness experiences designed to help them explore potential pathways, build transferable skills and connect with industry professionals.As part of the Foundation’s teen career readiness strategy to provide opportunities to learn about work, through work and at work, two signature intensives, College and Career Bound Academy and Career Explorer Academy, engaged students during the summer months.College and Career Bound Academy (CCBA) is a one-week or two-week in-person summer program that prepares high school students for college and career success. Throughout the academy, students learn what it takes to go to college and start a career with a variety of informative and interactive workshops covering study habits, academic resumes, college lists, personal statements and financial aid.Each session ends with an industry or university tour. Many members of the Learning Lab are aspiring first-generation college graduates, and the experiences make their goals more attainable while providing resources to support them on the journey.Three sessions of College and Career Bound Academy were held at the flagship TGR Learning Lab Anaheim, concluding with visits to LPA, Blue Robotics and the Claremont Colleges, a consortium of seven institutions in Claremont, Calif.“Without the TGR Learning Lab, I would not have had access to this incredible experience,” said Miguel, a senior who participated in the Anaheim CCBA session. “Getting a tour through a private university campus is no easy task; getting one through four different colleges [was] amazing. I am very thankful.”As the Foundation prepares to open its third TGR Learning Lab in Los Angeles, local students had the opportunity to participate in a CCBA session that included a visit to Chapman University. In Philadelphia, members of the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab toured Cheyney University or Haverford College and JPMorgan Chase, highlighting the next steps toward various professions.In its second year, the Career Explorer Academy accepted 85 students based on interest in four distinct pathways, including engineering, healthcare, computer science and digital media. Throughout the week, participants explored the career possibilities of their chosen track while building their knowledge and skills. At the end of the academy, professionals from the Genesis Design Studio, 2K Visual Concepts Studio, Snap Inc. and St. Jude Medical Center hosted the students on site for a private tour, career panel and networking sessions.After participating, students left with greater exposure, deeper understanding and real-world applications of their learning."This [Genesis Design Studio] industry visit helped me understand the many jobs available in the vehicle design and engineering industry,” said Hasna, a senior at Cypress High School participating in the automotive pathway. "I really enjoyed seeing the 3D printing and milling machines. We also got to use VR headsets to see how they designed the inside of the cars. It was amazing to see them turn a physical sketch into a digital 3D car."Beyond giving back, engaging students through career-connected learning opportunities provided a mutually beneficial experience for partner organizations that gain inspiration and understanding from different perspectives.“Innovation relies on the continuous exchange of ideas, inspiration and knowledge across generations and worldviews,” said Larissa Zip, a representative of the Blue Robotics Economy Strategy and Engagement Team. “You never know where a spark will start and where the ripple will end. While we bring technical and commercial experience, students bring curiosity and fresh ways of viewing the world. Inviting the next generation to not only learn from what we’ve built, but to actively question it, keeps us grounded, creative and forward-thinking.”In addition to summer intensives, TGR Learning Lab members have access to industry visits and other opportunities throughout the year.For more information on opportunities to host an industry visit, serve as a guest speaker or host a career-connected learning experience, visit TGRFoundation.org.About TGR FoundationTGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.###

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