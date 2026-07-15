TGR Foundation announces 20th cohort of Earl Woods Scholars

TGR Foundation Logo Incoming Earl Woods Scholar Class of 2030

TGR Foundation announces its 20th class of Earl Woods scholars, including students representing two new regions as it expands to Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia.

This marks an exciting milestone as we celebrate 20 years of empowering students through the Earl Woods Scholar Program and welcome our inaugural cohorts from Atlanta and Augusta.” — Cristina Fernandez

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGR Foundation announces its 20th class of Earl Woods scholars, including students representing two new regions as it expands to Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia.The Earl Woods Scholar Program was created in 2006 to honor the vision and spirit of the late Earl Woods, Tiger’s father and mentor. In addition to academic excellence, scholars accepted into the program demonstrate financial need and a commitment to community service.“This marks an exciting milestone as we celebrate 20 years of empowering students through the program and welcome our inaugural cohorts from Atlanta and Augusta,” said Cristina Fernández, vice president of programs at TGR Foundation. “We are especially proud that several scholars in this class have engaged with our TGR Learning Labs and college access programs, highlighting the strong pipeline of support through the Foundation’s opportunities that help students prepare for success in high school, college and beyond.”The 22 scholars were chosen from a competitive pool of 984 applicants who were referred to the program by teachers and school counselors and selected by a committee of volunteers and TGR Foundation staff.As they begin their freshman year at colleges and universities across the country, scholars will receive a renewable scholarship, in addition to one-to-one professional mentorship and ongoing support through peer-to-peer mentorship, personal and professional development workshops, internship placement assistance and wraparound services.In addition to the newest cohorts from Georgia, selected students represent seven regions across the country, including Orange County, Calif., Los Angeles, Calif., New York, Philadelphia and the DMV. With the incoming class of 2030, the program currently serves 96 scholars attending colleges and universities across the country.Holding a 98% graduation rate of alumni to date, the Earl Woods Scholar Program supports students throughout their four years in college and beyond.Full List of Incoming ScholarsAtlantaKeva Jackson, University of VirginiaBilly Manuel, Bard CollegeGabriel Olagbegi, Georgia Institute of TechnologyAugustaKaesha Ford, Augusta UniversityKaleyah Turmon, Howard UniversityDMVRediet Moges, University of PennsylvaniaSkyler Xue, Yale UniversityLos AngelesAustin Cruz, Dartmouth CollegeJasmin Cuellar, University of California, IrvineDaniel Jammal, Dartmouth CollegeNathalie Nunez, Pomona CollegeNew York: Liberty National Foundation CohortShahrazad Kaied, New York UniversityMarcela Melchor, Union CollegeOrange County, Calif.Daniela Agredano, University of California, BerkeleyGenesis Hanmann, California State University, Long BeachLeena Hong, University of California, Los AngelesLuis Angel Olivarez, California Polytechnic University, PomonaDiego Ponce, Chapman UniversityPhiladelphiaBrianna Koroma, La Salle UniversityKhandakar Mahin, Harvard UniversityJordyn McGriff-LaDuna, Spelman CollegeKalebe Mukama, Drexel UniversityABOUT TGR FOUNDATIONTGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org.###

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